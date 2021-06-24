Cancel
WNBA Game Highlights

WNBA Dallas Wings | Marina Mabrey Sets New Career-High 28 PTS (June 19, 2021)

WNBA Game Highlights
WNBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Marina Mabrey shot lights out for Dallas and put up a new career-high 28 PTS in their win over the Minnesota Lynx.

WNBA Game Highlights

WNBA Game Highlights

The latest game highlights and updates of WNBA

BasketballDoc's Sports Service

Minnesota Lynx vs Dallas Wings Prediction, 6/17/2021 WNBA Pick, Tips and Odds

The Dallas Wings (5-6) play the Minnesota Lynx (4-6) at College Park Center on Thursday. The Minnesota Lynx stepped onto the hardwood against the Chicago Sky and took a loss by a final of 105-89 in their last contest. Minnesota walked away from the contest having earned a 45.7% FG percentage (32 out of 70) and converted 5 out of their 14 3-pointers. At the free throw line, the Lynx converted 20 of their 27 attempts for a rate of 74.1%. In terms of getting rebounds, they compiled 32 with 9 of them being of the offensive sort. They also distributed 15 dimes for this game while forcing the opposition into 13 turnovers and earning 7 steals. Concerning defense, Minnesota let their opponent shoot 57.1% from the field on 40 of 70 shooting. Chicago earned 4 dimes and had 12 steals in this game. Furthermore, Chicago grabbed 30 rebounds (4 offensive, 26 defensive) and had 3 blocks. Chicago finished the contest at 81.3% from the free throw line by burying 13 of their 16 shots. They also made 12 out of their 26 attempts from distance.
NBAWNBA.com

Kelsey Plum Scores New Career-High 32 PTS, Aces Beat Liberty

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 13 of her career-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, Liz Cambage had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty 100-78 on Tuesday night. Plum was 11 of 16 from the field, including 3 of...
NBAESPN

Mabrey has career-high 28, Wings hit 17 3s, beat Lynx 95-77

ARLINGTON, Texas --  Marina Mabrey scored a career-high 28 points and hit five of Dallas' franchise-record 17 3-pointers to help the Wings beat the Minnesota Lynx 95-77 on Saturday night. Mabrey shot 9 of 13 from the field and tied the club single-game record for points off the bench....
NBACanis Hoopus

Wings 95, Lynx 77: The Marina Mabrey Show

From the jump, the Dallas Wings came ready to let it fly. Dallas’s star guard Arike Ogunbowale was held scoreless in the first half of round one, and came out firing on all cylinders, scoring eight of the Wings’ first 18 points and nearly out-scoring the Lynx through the first 6:14 of the game.
Connecticut Statetonyspicks.com

WNBA Dallas Wings vs Connecticut Sun 6/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Connecticut Sun are hosting the Dallas Wings at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Tuesday, June 22, at 19:00 ET in a battle between two of the top-three squads of each conference. The Connecticut Sun have three consecutive defeats but are still sitting on top of the Eastern Conference and the third place of the whole league. On the other hand, the Dallas Wings are coming off a win that ended their previous two-game losing streak and are third in the West.
NBAWNBA.com

Fowles Makes More History In Win Over Aces

Notes from Friday’s win…. Sylvia Fowles tallied a game-high 30 points and team-high 14 rebounds marking her sixth career 30+ points/10+ rebound game. She added four assists, four steals and four blocks and became the first player in league history to record such stat line. Tonight’s performance marks Fowles’ 172nd...
MLive

How to Watch the Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever (6/24/21) - WNBA | Channel, Stream, Time

An interesting matchup in the WNBA is set for Thursday night, as the Dallas Wings look to get back towards the .500 mark against the struggling Indiana Fever. Dallas goes into Indiana sitting seventh in the WNBA with a 6-8 record. After a rough 1-4 start, the Wings turned things around, and have picked up steam as of late. The team had won four of their last six games before falling to the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. That stretch included a pair of wins against the Phoenix Mercury. Dallas also played tough against league’s best team, the Seattle Storm, in two vastly different games. Dallas lost the first game back on June 4, 105-102, one of the highest scoring games this season. Then, two days later, the Wings upended the Storm with a 68-67 victory.