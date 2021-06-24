WNBA Dallas Wings | Marina Mabrey Sets New Career-High 28 PTS (June 19, 2021)

The Dallas Wings (5-6) play the Minnesota Lynx (4-6) at College Park Center on Thursday. The Minnesota Lynx stepped onto the hardwood against the Chicago Sky and took a loss by a final of 105-89 in their last contest. Minnesota walked away from the contest having earned a 45.7% FG percentage (32 out of 70) and converted 5 out of their 14 3-pointers. At the free throw line, the Lynx converted 20 of their 27 attempts for a rate of 74.1%. In terms of getting rebounds, they compiled 32 with 9 of them being of the offensive sort. They also distributed 15 dimes for this game while forcing the opposition into 13 turnovers and earning 7 steals. Concerning defense, Minnesota let their opponent shoot 57.1% from the field on 40 of 70 shooting. Chicago earned 4 dimes and had 12 steals in this game. Furthermore, Chicago grabbed 30 rebounds (4 offensive, 26 defensive) and had 3 blocks. Chicago finished the contest at 81.3% from the free throw line by burying 13 of their 16 shots. They also made 12 out of their 26 attempts from distance.