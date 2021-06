Guillorme will start at second base and bat seventh Wednesday against the Cubs. Since coming off the injured list Friday, Guillorme has picked up five starts in six games, with four of those assignments coming at second base. At this point, Guillorme appears to have surpassed Jose Peraza as the Mets' top option at the keystone, but both players will see their playing time dissipate if Jeff McNeil (hamstring) returns from the IL this weekend as anticipated.