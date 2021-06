This game stings for the Bucks. Harden did play tonight but he wasn’t healthy at all, basically a decoy. No Kyrie but it didn’t matter thanks to Kevin Durant. The Bucks started hot, finished the first quarter up 29-15 and then led by 12 at half. The Bucks were even up by 17 at one point, but again this turned into the Kevin Durant show after that. Durant went OFF, having the game of his life. Durant finished with 49/17/10 on 16-23 shooting and played the entire 48 minutes.