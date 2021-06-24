Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Brooklyn Nets | 3-pointer by Pat Connaughton

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
Brooklyn Nets | 3-pointer by Pat Connaughton

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

Pat Connaughton
#Pointer
NBAPopculture

Shaquille O'Neal Walks off Set After Charles Barkley Makes Bold Assertion

Shaquille O'Neal had to walk off the set after what Charles Barkley had to say about an NBA Player. On Inside the NBA, Barkley said that James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets is “the best 1-on-1 player I may have ever seen.” As soon as he said that, O'Neal got out of his set and walked off the set.
NBAchatsports.com

Brooklyn Nets upgrade ‘determined’ James Harden to doubtful

The Brooklyn Nets are dealing with injuries to two of their star players, but there is some optimism that James Harden could will his way back into the lineup. The team announced that Harden was upgraded from out to doubtful for Game 5. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Harden is “determined” to get cleared.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 keys to victory in crucial Game 5 versus Brooklyn Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks got themselves right back into this best of seven series after evening up the Eastern Conference Semifinals 2-2 against the Brooklyn Nets. Sunday afternoon’s Game 4 was a hard-fought battle from start to finish, but the Bucks – who started to play like the Bucks – managed to make this a series as they knotted things up at two games apiece with a 107-96 victory. They handled their homecourt business by taking both games at Fiserv Forum, but Milwaukee will be put to the test as the series shifts back to Brooklyn for tonight’s Game 5.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Puts On Historic Performance & Gives Brooklyn Nets 3-2 Lead Against Bucks

Halfway through June, the NBA playoffs are heating up more and more every day. The Phoenix Suns have solidified their spot in the Western Conference Finals, but the remaining six teams — the Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz, Atlanta Hawks, Philadephia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Brooklyn Nets — are still powering through some extremely competitive series. On Tuesday night, however, Kevin Durant delivered such an incredible playoff performance that it has convinced many NBA fans that he and his Brooklyn Nets are definitely headed to the Eastern Conference Finals, with or without the help of Kyrie Irving and James Harden.
NBAchatsports.com

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 takeaways from 114-108 Game 5 loss to Brooklyn Nets

Jun 15, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports) Well, we can add another painful Game 5 loss to recent Milwaukee Bucks history. The Bucks fell to the Brooklyn Nets in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series that ended in a 114-108 victory in favor of Brooklyn that now puts them up 3-2 in the series as it shifts back to Milwaukee for Game 6.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant rips Jackie MacMullan in latest Twitter beef

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has circulated the world of Twitter over the past couple of days. Scottie Pippen came out with some interesting comments on Durant, and the Nets star fired back. Now Durant has ripped into Jackie MacMullan after another report surfaced. MacMullan came out with some comments...
NBAdailymagazine.news

Nets offseason preview: Four decisions facing Brooklyn

The 2020-21 playoff run for the Brooklyn Nets ended prematurely after getting eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks. Injuries to their stars left the Nets rotation extremely light, and they had a lot of trouble outscoring the Bucks without them out or limited. Despite the early exit, they should still be...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Did the Brooklyn Nets already miss their championship window?

After losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in an epic Game 7 Saturday night, is the Brooklyn Nets’ championship window already closed?. Game 7. There’s not a better, more concise phrase in sports to convey urgency and “win or go home”. And Saturday night’s Game 7 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets, won in overtime by the Bucks, lived up to the billing.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pat Connaughton NBA Tracker: Eastern Conference Semifinals

For the second time in three years, Pat Connaughton and the Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the NBA Eastern Conference finals. In a hard-fought seven-game series against the second-seeded Brooklyn Nets, Connaughton tied with Bryn Forbes as the Bucks’ leading bench scorer for the series at 4.6 points a game. His 3.6 rebounds a game were the most in the series for out of the three bench players who played in all seven contests.
NBASports Illustrated

The Crossover: How Should the Brooklyn Nets Handle this Offseason?

The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the second round of the NBA playoffs. The Nets were the favorites to win the Eastern Conference before injuries to James Harden and Kyrie Irving derailed their playoff run. Looking forward to the 2022 season, how should the Nets move forward? The Crossover's Chris Mannix, Rohan Nadkarni, and Howard Beck share how they believe the Nets should prepare for next season.
NBAUSA Today

Pat Connaughton is relieved to not play against Kevin Durant anymore

It took seven games hard-fought games for the Milwaukee Bucks to eliminate the Brooklyn Nets in the second round of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Kevin Durant put on a show for each of the seven games averaging 35.4 PPG, 10.6 RPG and 5.4 APG, and was only an inch away from sending the Bucks home for the summer.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: 3 free agent centers BK must avoid this offseason

The Brooklyn Nets’ season may be over thanks to some bad injury luck in the postseason, but Nets free agency is about to kick off the second Sean Marks is allowed to negotiate. This roster had some holes, and Marks has made no bones about the fact that he will likely need to make some changes this offseason.