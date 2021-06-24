Brooklyn Nets | 3-pointer by Pat Connaughton

The Milwaukee Bucks got themselves right back into this best of seven series after evening up the Eastern Conference Semifinals 2-2 against the Brooklyn Nets. Sunday afternoon’s Game 4 was a hard-fought battle from start to finish, but the Bucks – who started to play like the Bucks – managed to make this a series as they knotted things up at two games apiece with a 107-96 victory. They handled their homecourt business by taking both games at Fiserv Forum, but Milwaukee will be put to the test as the series shifts back to Brooklyn for tonight’s Game 5.