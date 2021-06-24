Washington Nationals | Mets vs. Nationals Highlights - Schwarber, Turner carry Nationals to 6-2 win

Turner went 1-for-3 with a run, two stolen bases, a walk and a strikeout in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Mets. Turner homered in Saturday's win over New York, and he followed up his performance by showcasing his speed Sunday. He swiped second base in the third inning, and he stole third base in the seventh frame as part of a double steal. The shortstop is now hitting .313 with 11 homers, 37 runs, 32 RBI and 15 stolen bases this year.