Washington Nationals | Mets vs. Nationals Highlights - Schwarber, Turner carry Nationals to 6-2 win

Turner went 1-for-3 with a run, two stolen bases, a walk and a strikeout in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Mets. Turner homered in Saturday's win over New York, and he followed up his performance by showcasing his speed Sunday. He swiped second base in the third inning, and he stole third base in the seventh frame as part of a double steal. The shortstop is now hitting .313 with 11 homers, 37 runs, 32 RBI and 15 stolen bases this year.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered again to snap a seventh-inning tie and drove in two runs for the Washington Nationals in their 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night. Jon Lester pitched 5 1/3 solid innings to help the Nationals win for the third time in four...
Jon Lester pitched 5 1/3 strong innings to help the Nationals win for the third time in four games. Schwarber's homer was his fourth in three times. The Nationals moved him into the leadoff spot Saturday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader. He led off this game with a home run, hit two on Sunday and launched the go-ahead shot this time against reliever Clay Holmes (2-2).
The Washington Nationals on Sunday activated Gerardo Parra. He’ll serve as a fourth outfielder behind starters Juan Soto, Victor Robles and Kyle Schwarber (we’ll get to Schwarber in a second). Normally, this sort of activation wouldn’t really move the needle, but there are special circumstances. First off, the Nationals are...
Rookie Zach Thompson struck out 11 batters -- the most by any Miami Marlins pitcher since 2019 -- leading his team to a 3-2 win over the visiting Washington Nationals on Saturday afternoon. Nationals leadoff batter Kyle Schwarber, perhaps the hottest hitter in the majors entering the game, went 0-for-4...
Washington Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Zimmerman is being replaced at first base by Josh Bell against Marlins starter Zach Thompson. In 139 plate appearances this season, Zimmerman has a .263 batting average with a .791 OPS,...
MIAMI — For six innings, rookie right-handed pitcher Zach Thompson took the mound at loanDepot park and put together another strong start for the Miami Marlins. All he did was strike out 11 batters and hold the Washington Nationals to a pair of earned runs in a 3-2 Marlins win on Saturday, Miami’s second consecutive win following a four-game losing streak. The Marlins are now 33-43 on the season, while the Nationals drop to 36-38.
New York Mets’ outfielder Kevin Pillar talked after he went 1 for 2 with a home run and a walk off of Patrick Corbin last week in Washington, D.C.’s Nationals Park, about what he saw from the southpaw in their matchups in the nation’s capital. “He’s pretty good,” Pillar told...
WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered three times and tied a major league record with five in a two-game span, leading the Washington Nationals over the New York Mets 5-2 Sunday to take three of four in the series. Schwarber set a Nationals/Montreal Expos record by homering nine times in...