Terry Francona will have to get creative with the Indians after the injury to Shane Bieber. Shane Bieber is out for two weeks with a shoulder strain. The injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Indians, who are already dealing with a wildly inconsistent and injury-plagued starting rotation. Losing Bieber right as the summer is kicking off was about the worst possible situation the Tribe could find themselves in. It’s also the perfect opportunity for Terry Francona to show his prowess as a manager.