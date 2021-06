There have been several noteworthy story lines that have competed for the attention of baseball fans through the first 70 games of the 2021 Major League Baseball season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the American League in all three Triple Crown categories, hitting .337 with 23 home runs and 59 RBIs in a breakout season for the former top prospect and son of Hall of Fame outfielder Vladimir Guerrero. The last Triple Crown winner was Miguel Cabrera, who achieved the feat in 2012 with the Tigers, but that effort was the first since 1967.