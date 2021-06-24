Baltimore Orioles | Blue Jays vs. Orioles Highlights - Semien, Guerrero Jr. power Blue Jays to 10-7 win

If you’ve been watching closely over his first four outings for the Toronto Blue Jays this month, you’ve no doubt noticed something’s been a little bit off with Hyun-Jin Ryu. Call it a lack of sharpness. A slight decrease in the fine command and control we’ve come to know him for. We’ve seen him irritated with himself on the mound, displaying rare frustration at crucial pitches he’s struggled to land in the zone. He walked nine through his first four starts this month, a glaring juxtaposition to the eight he walked through 10 starts this April and May. As a guy with MLB’s second-lowest walk rate since 2019 — 3.9 per cent — Ryu doesn’t have stretches like this often.