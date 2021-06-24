Baltimore Orioles | Blue Jays vs. Orioles Highlights - Semien, Guerrero Jr. power Blue Jays to 10-7 win

Odds/Point Spread: Toronto (-185) Baltimore (+140) Robbie Ray and the Toronto Blue Jays (33-33, 4th in AL East) are headed to Oriole Park on Friday where they'll meet the Baltimore Orioles (22-45, 5th in AL East). The odds on this matchup have the Blue Jays priced at -185 and the Orioles are at +140. The over/under has been set at 9.5. The men taking the mound will be Robbie Ray and Bruce Zimmermann.
The Orioles are back home tonight and trying to end an eight-game losing streak with Thomas Eshelman making his 2021 debut against the Blue Jays. Eshelman had his contract selected today from Triple-A Norfolk, with Bruce Zimmermann placed on the 10-day injured list with left biceps tendinitis. Eshelman was 0-3 with a 6.41 ERA and 1.424 WHIP in six games (three starts) with the Tides.
The Orioles hit six home runs, had two strikes and two outs in the ninth inning, and managed to lose by three runs. In a complete meltdown, relievers Paul Fry and Tyler Wells allowed six runs in the ninth inning in a stunning 10-7 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays before 10,721 at Oriole Park on Saturday.
Things got heated at Camden Yards. The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays benches cleared mid-game on Saturday after visiting pitcher Alek Manoah clocked Orioles batter Maikel Franco. It wasn’t quite a brawl, since no punches were thrown and the overall tone of the altercation was somewhat muted, but still a tense moment nonetheless. Take a look:
Having split the past two games against Toronto, the Orioles have a chance to win the series today. Tempers flared and the benches emptied yesterday when Blue Jays rookie Alek Manoah plunked Maikel Franco following back-to-back Orioles home runs, so it will be interesting to see if there is any lingering bad blood today.
Toronto Blue Jays (34-35, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (23-47, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (5-4, 3.43 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-8, 7.76 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +175, Blue Jays -208;...
BALTIMORE (AP) – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit 23 home runs, leading the majors, and later capped a Toronto rally in the ninth inning with a two-run double to take the lead and help the Blue Jays put up. end a five-game losing streak with a 10-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.
BALTIMORE — It appeared Saturday would be a second straight day of celebration at Camden Yards. Ryan Mountcastle hit three home runs, eliciting a second curtain call in as many games. The man who earned the former, Cedric Mullins, again homered twice. But it was not meant to be. Each...
A ninth-inning comeback on Saturday means the visiting Toronto Blue Jays will play the rubber match of a three-game series Sunday afternoon with the Baltimore Orioles instead of trying to avoid a sweep. The Blue Jays scored six runs in the ninth on Saturday to pull out a 10-7 victory...
BALTIMORE — Matt Harvey entered Sunday's fifth inning poised to avoid what would've been his first outing in nearly two months that he couldn't describe using an expletive or the term "unacceptable." He avoided those descriptors Sunday, but the Toronto Blue Jays’ fifth-inning rally left the veteran Baltimore Orioles right-hander...
Abandon hope, all ye who enter here. The Orioles are playing the Blue Jays on the road tonight and Matt Harvey is pitching. Harvey has not completed five innings in any start since May 1. The only good news about this is that the O’s were able to call up two fresh relievers for the game in the form of Australian lefty Alexander Wells and right-handed journeyman Konner Wade.
One month and 20 days after they last won a game on the road, the Orioles finally won another one in Buffalo on Friday night. It wasn’t easy and it wasn’t pretty, but when the dust settled after ten innings, the O’s were in the win column. There will be no more talk of whether the O’s might break the record for consecutive road losses. Unless they lose another 20 straight starting tomorrow.
The Toronto Blue Jays took on the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday for some afternoon baseball. Things got chippy after Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah hit Orioles third baseman Mikael Franco following back-to-back home runs by Baltimore. Words were exchanged and benches were cleared. It wasn't a particularly feisty clearing of...
The Baltimore Orioles showed that they can win on the road on Friday and they will be out to prove they can do it again Saturday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays at Buffalo. The Orioles ended a series of streaks in their comeback 6-5, 10-inning, victory over the Blue...
Randal Grichuk will have another chance to torment the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon as the Toronto Blue Jays try to take the four-game series at Buffalo, N.Y. Grichuk has hit 20 career homers against the Orioles after his three-run blast on Saturday helped the Blue Jays to a...
If you’ve been watching closely over his first four outings for the Toronto Blue Jays this month, you’ve no doubt noticed something’s been a little bit off with Hyun-Jin Ryu. Call it a lack of sharpness. A slight decrease in the fine command and control we’ve come to know him for. We’ve seen him irritated with himself on the mound, displaying rare frustration at crucial pitches he’s struggled to land in the zone. He walked nine through his first four starts this month, a glaring juxtaposition to the eight he walked through 10 starts this April and May. As a guy with MLB’s second-lowest walk rate since 2019 — 3.9 per cent — Ryu doesn’t have stretches like this often.