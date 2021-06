Alec Mills and the Chicago Cubs (38-30, 1st in NL Central) host the Miami Marlins (29-39, 5th in NL East) at Wrigley Field on Sunday. Miami has a slugging percentage of .366 and have struck out 659 times, while being walked on 202 occasions. They have 246 runs batted in in addition to 525 hits for the year, while their batting average is sitting at .233. The Marlins have recorded 98 two-baggers as a squad and have hit 60 baseballs out of the stadium. They have racked up 260 runs scored while having a team on-base percentage of .303. As a team, the Miami Marlins are scoring 3.8 runs per outing, which is 28th in MLB.