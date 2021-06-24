Kansas City Royals | Red Sox vs. Royals Highlights - Dalbec, Martinez power Red Sox to 7-1 win vs. Royals

Boston won their third straight and fifth in the last seven games as they rallied to sweep the Braves on the road in a two-game interleague set. The Red Sox entered Thursday second in the AL East, one game behind the Rays for the top spot in the division. Boston got three hits from Xander Bogaerts (two runs, RBI) while J.D. Martinez (two runs) and Hunter Renfroe (run, two RBI) each added a pair. Christian Arroyo had the big hit with a pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh inning, his fourth homer of the year, to give Boston a 10-7 lead. Garrett Richards didn’t factor in the decision as he threw four innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Yacksel Rios (1-0) got the final out of the sixth to earn the win while Adam Ottavino earned his first save despite allowing one run on two hits with no walks and a strikeout in one inning of work.