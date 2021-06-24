Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Kansas City Royals | Red Sox vs. Royals Highlights - Dalbec, Martinez power Red Sox to 7-1 win vs. Royals

 5 days ago

Dalbec, Martinez power Red Sox to 7-1 win vs. Royals

MLBfox4kc.com

Royals wrap up the weekend with a 7-3 win over the Red Sox

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jarrod Dyson capped a 10-pitch at-bat with a tiebreaking, two-run double in a three-run third inning off Nathan Eovaldi, and the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-3 Sunday for their first series win in nearly three weeks. Mike Minor (6-4) allowed...
MLBRoyals Review

Friday Thread: Red Sox at Royals

The first-place Red Sox come to town. Oh boy. Kyle Zimmer is starting for the Royals, who are looking to win for just the second time in their last 12 games. First pitch, from the K, is at 7:10 pm.
MLBvegasodds.com

MLB Picks: Red Sox vs Royals & Vegas Odds (June 18)

The Kansas City Royals will try to stop their six-game losing streak when they face the 42-27 Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox, second in the AL East, can extend their win streak to four games against the struggling Royals. Unfortunately for the Royals, the 0-2 Jackson Kowar will take...
MLBwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#2971Boston Red Sox#2972Kansas City Royals

Boston won their third straight and fifth in the last seven games as they rallied to sweep the Braves on the road in a two-game interleague set. The Red Sox entered Thursday second in the AL East, one game behind the Rays for the top spot in the division. Boston got three hits from Xander Bogaerts (two runs, RBI) while J.D. Martinez (two runs) and Hunter Renfroe (run, two RBI) each added a pair. Christian Arroyo had the big hit with a pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh inning, his fourth homer of the year, to give Boston a 10-7 lead. Garrett Richards didn’t factor in the decision as he threw four innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Yacksel Rios (1-0) got the final out of the sixth to earn the win while Adam Ottavino earned his first save despite allowing one run on two hits with no walks and a strikeout in one inning of work.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox at Royals Series Preview

After a surprisingly solid start to the season, the Kansas City Royals have fallen back toward the middle of the pack in the American League Central. This is the first series between the Red Sox and Royals this season. The Red Sox went 5-1 against the Royals in 2019 but did not play them in 2020.
MLBYardbarker

Three Things to Take Away From the Royals' 7-3 Win Over the Red Sox

The Kansas City Royals get their first series win since their series against the Pirates three weeks ago, as they defeated the Boston Red Sox 7-3. The Royals hit the ball quite well, having 12 of the 19 hardest-hit balls in the game with six of them going at least 105 MPH. It was also a good day for Mike Minor, as he had 17 pitches of 2600+ RPM and went 6.2 IP with two runs allowed to get the win.
MLBsanjosesun.com

Jorge Soler, Royals try to get back on track vs. Red Sox

Jorge Soler has taken 26 walks in 2021, but five of them have come in the last three games. The Kansas City Royals need him to continue his patience. The Royals have lost six straight and 11 of their last 12 and will try to get things turned around as they host the Boston Red Sox on Friday nightfor the opener of a three-game series.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Wrap: Royals Take Series With 7-3 Win On Father’s Day

Could Celtics Target Lonzo Ball After Trading Kemba Walker To Thunder?. The Boston Red Sox couldn’t get it done on Father’s Day as the Kansas City Royals took the three-game series with a 7-3 win Sunday. Nathan Eovaldi didn’t have his best outing, recording his fourth loss of the season...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox at Royals Lineups: Taking the show to the Midwest

The Red Sox are winners in their last three games, and they continue this road trip looking to double that streak in Kansas City. They start three against the Royals tonight, with Nick Pivetta taking on Kyle Zimmer starting at 8:10 PM ET. Pivetta is looking to bounce back from...
MLBarcamax.com

No carryover for Royals as they fall to Red Sox, 7-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals snapped out of their losing streak on Friday night, but they certainly weren’t able to build on any potential momentum they’d gained when they took the field again a day later. The Royals fell victim to a game-changing four-run inning by the...
MLBbettingpros.com

Royals look for rare winning streak against the Red Sox

The Kansas City Royals won last night's series opener 5-3 against the Boston Red Sox, and now look for their first back-to-back wins since they had a five-game winning streak from May 30th to June 4th. Betting Impact:. The Red Sox are -130 moneyline road favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds....
MLBBoston Herald

Martin Perez bounces back, J.D. Martinez hits 100th homer with Red Sox in win over Royals

During what’s been a brutal two-week stretch for the Red Sox’ starting rotation, no one needed a day like Saturday more than Martin Perez. Perez, fresh off two of the worst starts of his career, bounced back to the pitcher the Red Sox had been more accustomed to seeing over the first two months of the season, when he surprisingly emerged as one of their most consistent starters, pitching them to a 7-1 win over the Royals in Kansas City on Saturday.