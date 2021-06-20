Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Skip the Corn-Tortilla Tacos and Eat Them With Flour Tortillas Sonora-Style in DTLA

Elle Silver
Elle Silver
 18 days ago

Sonoratown is a Sonora-style taqueria in DTLA's Fashion District, serving up mesquite-grilled steak, tripe, chorizo, and chicken tacos, quesadillas, burritos, and chimichangas, all with flour tortillas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RkEpl_0aZfcBi800
Sonoratown in DTLA's Fashion DistrictCredit: author

On a recent Saturday afternoon, after doing some shopping in the Fashion District of DTLA, as I often do on the weekends, I was hungry and so I searched for a place to get a bite to eat. Sonoratown taqueria showed up as nearby, so I decided to give it a try. I'm glad I did.

Sonoratown is a small, unassuming place. You order at the counter and the menu is short. You get a couple of choices--that's it.

Don't worry--anything you choose is going to be good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35dZjw_0aZfcBi800
Sonoratown Menuscreenshot by the author.

Anything you order will also be made with flour tortillas. It's Mexican food, but not your typical L.A. fare. There are no enchiladas with a side of beans or rice on the menu or fried, hard-shell corn tacos.

The flour tortillas used to make the food are made on-site with flour imported from Sonora, Mexico. This is a Sonora-style Mexican joint and it has the feel of street food, but I can't tell you how fresh and delicious my meal was.

Everything you order is grilled right before your eyes. And the prices are incredibly reasonable.

Sonoratown features the cuisine of the Sonoran border town, San Luis Río Colorado.

The restaurant was founded by husband and wife team, Teodoro Diaz-Rodriguez, Jr. and Jennifer Feltham. Diaz-Rodriguez is originally from a Mexican town on the border with Arizona, called San Luis Río Colorado.

San Luis Río Colorado is located in the Mexican state of Sonora. In Sonora, the flour tortilla reigns supreme. The cuisine also includes a lot of mesquite-grilled steak.

Diaz-Rodriguez wanted to bring this cuisine, the food of his childhood, to Los Angeles, where he is now based.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WS9F7_0aZfcBi800
Teodoro Diaz-Rodriguez, Jr. and Jennifer Feltham, the owners of SonoratownCredit: author

What I ate.

I ordered a quesadilla and a chimichanga, which is called a chivichanga on the menu. The quesadilla consisted of two small flour tortillas put together with cheese inside.

I chose the vegetarian option. My quesadilla also had beans and roasted poblano chile inside. It tasted amazing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JVeWT_0aZfcBi800
Quesadilla from SonoratownCredit: author

Besides that, I also ordered a chivichanga with stewed chicken. That's all it was. The chivichanga didn't have anything else inside it but chicken.

The chicken is placed inside a flour tortilla that is folded and cooked on the grill. It sounds so simple you'd think it wouldn't taste good. But it was delicious.

The chicken was incredibly flavorful. It was some of the best stewed chicken I've ever tried.

I will definitely be going back to Sonoratown to try some other items on their menu soon.

Sonora-style food is not new to Los Angeles.

Some say Sonoran-style food became popular in nearby Mexicali and Tijuana, in Baja, Calfornia, and that's how the style of food made it to Los Angeles. However, Sonora-style Mexican food has been in L.A. for quite some time.

Sonoratown is actually named after one of the city’s first Mexican neighborhoods in L.A., which was established just north of what is now known as Chinatown after the Gold Rush of 1850. Miners and other immigrants from the state of Sonora called this part of Los Angeles home.

El Cholo is one of the most famous Sonoran-style restaurants, and even used to be called The Sonora Cafe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02aOrT_0aZfcBi800
Interior of SonoratownCredit: author

The other prominent Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles serving flour tortillas is Salazar on the L.A. River in Frogtown. However, I like the scaled-down nature of Sonoratown. It's all about the food with none of the pretentiousness.

Sonoratown, 208 E 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014

