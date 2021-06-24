Pittsburgh Pirates | Indians vs. Pirates Highlights - Perez, Reynolds launch clutch homers in 6-3 win

It was looking like it was going to be another one of those games. The Pittsburgh Pirates were virtually ineffective at the plate through six innings of play against the Cleveland Indians. But then the improbable happened, and the Buccos got two three-run homers in the seventh inning — one from Michael Perez and another from Bryan Reynolds — after having just one total on the entire year, that lifted the Pirates to a 6-3 win over Cleveland for their second straight victory.