Pittsburgh Pirates | Indians vs. Pirates Highlights - Perez, Reynolds launch clutch homers in 6-3 win

Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Colin Moran (back) is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Jon Lester and the Washington Nationals. Moran exited Sunday's game in the second inning due to back tightness. The Pirates haven't indicated whether or not they expect to place Moran on the injured list. Erik Gonzalez will start on first base Monday and hit seventh.
The Pittsburgh Pirates released four minor league players in the last few days, as they close in on the start of the *Gulf Coast League (*see below) season on June 28th. The cuts included pitchers Luis Nova and Jarlin Yes, infielder Omar Matos and catcher Jose Melendez. The 23-year-old Nova...
The Pittsburgh Pirates added right-handed starter Shelby Miller on a minor-league contract, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. After he goes through the league's COVID-19 protocols, Miller is expected to report to Triple-A Indianapolis. The former All-Star last appeared in the majors with the Chicago Cubs, throwing two innings...
The teams in the NL Central should all approach the 2021 MLB trade deadline very differently. With as many as four teams still alive for a postseason berth, let’s take a look at what each NL Central team should do as the 2021 MLB trade deadline rapidly approaches at the end of July.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered again to snap a seventh-inning tie and drove in two runs for the Washington Nationals in their 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night. Jon Lester pitched 5 1/3 solid innings to help the Nationals win for the third time in four...
Paolo Espino is our favorite starter. We called him first. Nope. We called it. Espino tossed a total of five scoreless innings on 53 pitches this afternoon in the nation’s capital, holding a struggling Pittsburgh Pirates (who had lost nine straight going into the series finale) to just three hits in what ended up a 3-1 win for the Washington Nationals. Yan Gomes’ solo home run and Josh Bell’s two-run shot provided all the offense the home team needed to finish a three-game sweep.
With the Pittsburgh Pirates' 11-10 win in last night's series opener against the Cleveland Indians, the Pirates snapped a ten-game losing streak, and look for their first back-to-back wins since June 4th-5th. Betting Impact:. The Indians are -115 moneyline road favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Though Pittsburgh won the series...
PITTSBURGH — Pinch-hitter Erik Gonzalez’s two-run single highlighted a four-run rally in the seventh inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the skidding Chicago White Sox 6-3. A three-run homer by pinch-hitter Yasmani Grandal in the top of the seventh put the White Sox ahead 3-2 after they were held scoreless on two hits through six innings.
In football, a clash between Cleveland and Pittsburgh teams would classify as a huge rivalry game. But in baseball, while a series between the Indians and Pirates makes for a fun regional matchup, the teams enter their three-game interleague set in Pittsburgh in different places. Both teamshave had to navigate...
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Perez and Bryan Reynolds hit three-run home runs during the seventh inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 6-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday. Perez homered to right off Bryan Shaw (1-2) to put the Pirates ahead. Four batters later, Reynolds hit a...
Michael Perez and Bryan Reynolds each hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning Saturday to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates past the visiting Cleveland Indians 6-3. A day after the teams combined for 21 runs, they dialed it back a little, although all the runs came via homers. The Pirates have won the first two games of the series after losing their previous 10 straight games.
The Pittsburgh Pirates (23-44) are at PNC Park for a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians (38-28), starting tonight at 7:05 PM. The Pirates are sending out Chad Kuhl for his eighth start of the season. He has a 6.52 ERA in 29 innings, with 23 strikeouts and a 1.62 WHIP. The Indians are countering with right-hander JC Mejia, who will be making his fourth start. He has also thrown three times in relief. He has a 4.26 ERA in 12.2 innings, with 13 strikeouts and a 1.18 WHIP.
It was looking like it was going to be another one of those games. The Pittsburgh Pirates were virtually ineffective at the plate through six innings of play against the Cleveland Indians. But then the improbable happened, and the Buccos got two three-run homers in the seventh inning — one from Michael Perez and another from Bryan Reynolds — after having just one total on the entire year, that lifted the Pirates to a 6-3 win over Cleveland for their second straight victory.
PITTSBURGH — Going to the bullpen has generally been a good thing for the Cleveland Indians this season. Saturday it turned out to be a disaster. Michael Perez and Bryan Reynolds hit three-run home runs in the seventh inning off two of the Indians' best relievers as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied to hand the Indians a 6-3 loss.
In the the Series Finale between the Indians and Pirates, JT Brubaker did work on the mound this Sunday. Brubaker tied his Career High with 9 Strikeouts and didn’t give up a run until the 5th Inning. Cleveland leads 1-0. Jacob Stallings changes that. He singles with two on. Adam...
PITTSBURGH -- As the Indians worked their way back into Friday night’s game, the plans for Cal Quantrill began to change. When the Indians were losing, 11-1, his Saturday start seemed secure. Those plans changed when they scored 10 runs from the sixth through the eighth inning to close within one run of the Pirates at 11-10. Quantrill was told to change into his spikes just in case the Indians tied the score and he had to pitch.
Radio: KDKA-AM Cleveland SB Nation Site: Covering the Corner. Indians: Cal Quantrill (0-2, 3.11 ERA) Pirates: Wil Crowe (0-0, 6.75 ERA) Projected Lineups (subject to change) Can the Buccos get a series win today after their 11-10 win last night against Cleveland? Or will the losing ways return for the Pirates? Drop your comments down below!
PITTSBURGH — Josh Naylor foiled Pittsburgh’s strategy with an RBI single in the seventh inning, helping the Cleveland Indians beat the Pirates 2-1 Sunday. Cleveland avoided a three-game sweep by the Pirates, who had lost 10 straight entering the series. The Indians have won seven of 10. The lefty-swinging Naylor...
The Pittsburgh Pirates will seek continued top-of-the-order production when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals again Saturday. Adam Frazier, Ke'Bryan Hayes and Bryan Reynolds drove the offense as the Pirates won the first two games of this four-game series at Busch Stadium. In the 8-2 victoryThursday, those three hitters combined...