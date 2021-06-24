Texas Rangers | Twins vs. Rangers Highlights - Cruz, Kepler lead Twins to win over Rangers

The Minnesota Twins have won three consecutive games, and look for a season-high tying fourth consecutive win and a series sweep of the Texas Rangers. The Twins are -120 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Minnesota has won the first two games of the series by scores of 7-5 and 3-2. They send Kenta Maeda (2-2, 5.01 ERA) to the mound, who is 1-0 with a 2.38 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against the Rangers. Texas counters with Dane Dunning (2-5, 4.57 ERA), who is 1-1 with a 2.13 ERA in two career starts against the Twins. These two pitchers faced each other on May 3rd at Target Field in a 6-5 Twins win. The Twins received a major jolt to their lineup this weekend with the return of Max Kepler from a hamstring injury and Byron Buxton from a hip injury.