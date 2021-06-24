Texas Rangers | Twins vs. Rangers Highlights - Cruz, Kepler lead Twins to win over Rangers

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz has not won a start since late April, with eight starts (four losses) in between. He looks to break that streak and get back into the win column against the Minnesota Twins tonight. Betting Impact:. The Twins are -162 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus...
The Minnesota Twins have won five straight road games against the Texas Rangers, including last night's series opener by a score of 7-5 in ten innings. The Twins are -110 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Minnesota's Randy Dobnak (1-6. 8.38 ERA) has allowed at least six runs in three of his last four starts. He is opposed by Texas's Kolby Allard (2-2, 2.91 ERA), who has pitched to a 2.57 ERA in his last three starts. The over is 5-0-1 in Texas's last six games, and is 7-2 in their last nine meetings in Texas.
ARLINGTON, Texas — With the help of a couple of allies in the medical field, Byron Buxton finally got his way on Saturday. And it may have won the Twins a ballgame. Buxton, whose weeklong campaign to be activated from the injured list succeeded after a couple of orthopedic specialists cleared him to play, used his newly restored speed to beat out a rather routine ground ball in the fourth inning. He didn't have to run hard the rest of the way, not when Nelson Cruz followed with his 15th home run of the season, setting the Twins on course to pull off their third consecutive victory, 3-2 over the Rangers at Globe Life Field.
ARLINGTON, Texas — Luis Arraez has tripled three times in his brief career, and all three have driven in runs. On Friday, he even managed that trick while leading off an inning. That's because Arraez's blast over center fielder Adolis Garcia's head led off the 10th inning, with runner-without-portfolio Willians...
The Minnesota Twins are getting healthier and will take any break they can get as the two-time defending AL Central champions try to get out of last place in their division. A twofer in Texas on Saturday could end up being a boost. Max Kepler scored the go-ahead run on...
The Minnesota Twins have won three consecutive games, and look for a season-high tying fourth consecutive win and a series sweep of the Texas Rangers. The Twins are -120 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Minnesota has won the first two games of the series by scores of 7-5 and 3-2. They send Kenta Maeda (2-2, 5.01 ERA) to the mound, who is 1-0 with a 2.38 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against the Rangers. Texas counters with Dane Dunning (2-5, 4.57 ERA), who is 1-1 with a 2.13 ERA in two career starts against the Twins. These two pitchers faced each other on May 3rd at Target Field in a 6-5 Twins win. The Twins received a major jolt to their lineup this weekend with the return of Max Kepler from a hamstring injury and Byron Buxton from a hip injury.
With a boost from Byron Buxton and Max Kepler, the Minnesota Twins picked up a weekend sweep over the Texas Rangers with a 4-2 victory on Sunday afternoon. Buxton has picked up where he left off after winning the American League Player of the Month Award in April. After going 1-for-4 in Saturday's game, Buxton started Sunday's game off on the right foot with a two-run homer in the first inning.
ARLINGTON, TEXAS – Two days later, the Byron Buxton weather vane began pointing in a positive direction again. Maybe it's the Texas heat. The Twins' center fielder, who less-than-100% performance on a series of sprints in Seattle on Wednesday caused Rocco Baldelli to suggest that another rehab stint might be in order, on Friday ran those same sprints so impressively, the Twins manager said "there is a possibility of being activated" this weekend.
Twins: Jose Berrios (7-2, 3.49 ERA) Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (1-7, 5.48 ERA) Mike Foltynewicz will take the mound for the Rangers and it’s been quite the season for him. He’s now 1-7 on the year with a 5.48 ERA. In his last two starts, he’s allowed 13 runs in 6.1 innings including 16 hits, four home runs and just three strikeouts.
Minnesota Twins (27-41, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (25-43, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (7-2, 3.49 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (1-7, 5.48 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +139, Twins -160; over/under is 8 1/2...
The Texas Rangers begin a 10-game homestand on Friday night against the Minnesota Twins in Arlington, Texas. And it seems only appropriate the team is holding a Welcome Mat giveaway for the contest. Both the Twins and the Rangers are the doormats in their respective divisions. Minnesota, the American League...
(Arlington, TX) -- The Twins remain on the road. Minnesota is in Arlington to begin a series with the Rangers. Jose Berrios will get the start for Minnesota. The Twins are struggling at 27-and-41 on the season.
The Texas Rangers scored twice while the Minnesota Twins scored four runs. As noted by AJM on Twitter during this contest, today’s starter Dane Dunning had allowed 31 earned runs so far this season with 30 of them coming in odd numbered innings compared to just one run allowed in even numbered innings.
EditorsNote: Added to end of 7th/final grafs; Other minor tweaks; Added new last graf. Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer and Max Kepler scored the winning run on a wild pitch as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Texas Rangers 3-2 on Saturday afternoon at Arlington, Texas. It was the 432nd...
After outdueling reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer in his most recent start last Saturday, left-hander Kolby Allard will take the mound on Saturday afternoon for the Texas Rangers when they host the Minnesota Twins. Allard, 23, obtained by the Rangers in a July 2019 trade-deadline deal...
Byron Buxton homered, doubled and drove in two runs as the Minnesota Twins completed a series sweep of the Texas Rangers with a 4-2 victory on Sunday afternoon in Arlington. Luis Arraez, Andrelton Simmons and Trevor Larnach each had three hits for Minnesota, which finished with 14 hits while extending its winning streak to a season high-tying four games.
ARLINGTON, Texas — The growing pains continue for this young Texas Rangers team. The Rangers dropped the first game of a 10-game homestand, falling to the Minnesota Twins in extra innings by a final score of 7-5. For the second time in three games, Josh Sborz and Demarcus Evans struggled with their command and failed to close the door in high-leverage innings late in the game.
The Minnesota Twins can match their longest winning streak of the season on Sunday afternoon when they bid for a series sweep of the Texas Rangers in Arlington. The Twins have won three in a row, a streak that began with a 7-2 victory at Seattle on Wednesday and continued with 7-5 (10 innings) and 3-2 wins over the Rangers on Friday night and Saturday afternoon, respectively. Minnesota won four consecutive games from May 23-26.
ARLINGTON, Texas — The page is turning, Byron Buxton declared Saturday, hours after he returned from the injured list. Everybody was starting to “get that chemistry back together,” and things were starting to click, he said. Winning has a way of doing for to a team. And on Sunday, with...