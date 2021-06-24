San Francisco Giants | Mike Yastrzemski's two-run homer

Tauchman went 1-for-6 with a three-run home run Wednesday against the Angels. Tauchman entered the 13th inning having gone 0-for-5 with five strikeouts, but he delivered a game-sealing homer to make his lone hit of the game count. He now has four long balls on the season, with this shot marking his second of June. Since Alex Dickerson returned from the injured list, Tauchman has been relegated to a reserve role when the Giants don't have the benefit of a designated hitter.