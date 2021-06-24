San Francisco Giants | Mike Yastrzemski's two-run homer

Yastrzemski went 2-for-5 with a grand slam in Tuesday's victory over the Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski came to the plate with the bases loaded and the Giants down by three runs in the eighth inning Tuesday. He turned around the game with one swing, drilling a long ball to right field to provide the winning margin and hand Arizona its 21st straight road loss. The round tripper was Yastrzemski's first since May 17, a span of 18 games.
Tuesday night’s game between the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park perfectly summarized how 2021 is going for each team. The Giants have been baseball’s biggest surprise, entering Tuesday with the NL’s best record at 41-25. The Diamondbacks have been a complete disaster, entering Tuesday with MLB’s worst record (20-47) and an 11-game losing streak.
When Gabe Kapler announced his first Giants coaching staff ahead of the 2020 season — one that included 13 coaches in total, three hitting coaches, three pitching coaches and the first woman ever on an MLB coaching staff — many raised their eyes. Some even openly laughed. Over a year later, with the Giants in first place in MLB despite having the same veteran core that wallowed under Bruce Bochy in 2019, who’s laughing now?
SAN FRANCISCO — Nearly halfway through the regular season, the Giants own the best winning percentage in baseball thanks to a well-defined identity and a consistent blueprint for success. Their hitters blast the baseball, their pitchers throw strikes and they receive meaningful contributions from stars and role players alike. The...
Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 13-6 loss to the Phillies. He took Aaron Nola deep in the first inning, staking the Giants to a 2-1 lead, but San Francisco's offense simply couldn't keep pace. It's Yastrzemski's second long ball in nine games since returning from a thumb injury, a stretch during which he's batting .290 (9-for-31), but on the season the 30-year-old has a .233/.341/.481 slash line with eight homers and 24 RBI through 54 contests.
Yastrzemski went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two total runs scored in Sunday's 11-2 win over Philadelphia. In his last six games, Yastrzemski has gone 8-for-24 (.333) with three homers, 11 RBI and eight runs scored. It appears the outfielder may be breaking out of his season-long slump. The 30-year-old has a .232/.339/.479 slash line, nine homers, 26 RBI and 33 runs scored across 225 plate appearances overall.
Mike Yastrzemski has dealt with no shortage of bumps and bruises this season and the latest forced him to leave Monday’s game at Dodger Stadium in the bottom of the seventh inning. During an at-bat against Los Angeles lefty Victor González, Yastrzemski pulled a foul ball directly off his right...
Jun. 19—The Giants reached the 100-homer plateau with the unlikeliest of swings, and it got them to the century mark in 69 games, faster than any team in franchise history except the 1947 club (67 games), which played in New York, and 2000 club (68 games), the first to occupy the Second and King facility.
Smith put Los Angeles on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning when he smacked a two-run homer off of Spencer Howard to give the Dodgers a 2-1 advantage. It was his only hit of the ball game but his second dinger in the last three games. The 26-year-old backstop is having a solid year so far, slashing .271/.368/.471 with seven home runs, 22 RBI, and a stolen base over 170 at-bats.
Tauchman went 1-for-6 with a three-run home run Wednesday against the Angels. Tauchman entered the 13th inning having gone 0-for-5 with five strikeouts, but he delivered a game-sealing homer to make his lone hit of the game count. He now has four long balls on the season, with this shot marking his second of June. Since Alex Dickerson returned from the injured list, Tauchman has been relegated to a reserve role when the Giants don't have the benefit of a designated hitter.
Saturday’s MLB schedule is highlighted by the Bay Bridge Series between the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants, which takes on extra meaning this year because both teams are among the best in baseball. The Giants won the series opener Friday night 2-0 and are favored to win again on Saturday with a -125 moneyline. Meanwhile, the Oakland moneyline is set at +105.
Oakland Athletics (46-33, second in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (50-26, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (5-7, 3.98 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Giants: Sammy Long (1-0, 4.20 ERA, .87 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -137, Athletics +119; over/under is 8...
SAN FRANCISCO — Cole Irvin struck out eight in eight innings to remain unbeaten in five June starts, and the Oakland Athletics beat the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Sunday. Matt Chapman had two hits and two RBIs. Aramís García added a pair of RBI singles to help the A’s avoid a three-game sweep by their Bay Area rivals.