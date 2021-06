After a winless seven-game road trip through Tampa and Cleveland that saw the Orioles losing streak stretch to eight games, the Birds are back in Baltimore. The homestand kicks off this evening with the first of three games against AL East counterparts the Toronto Blue Jays. It will be the first meeting between the O’s and Jays this year. While Baltimore is currently in firm possession of the AL East cellar, Toronto is only one spot ahead of them, hovering a game below .500.