MLB Game Highlights

Baltimore Orioles | Cedric Mullins belts two homers

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Cedric Mullins hits two home runs, drives in two in the Orioles' 10-7 loss to the Blue Jays

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Swipes two more bags Monday

Mullins went 1-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases in Monday's 4-3 loss to Cleveland. The 26-year-old continues to dazzle at the top of the Baltimore batting order. Mullins is up to 12 stolen bases on the season to go along with nine homers, 19 RBI and 34 runs. Remarkably, he's found another gear in June, slashing .462/.533/.821 through 10 games.
MLBwcn247.com

Back home, Orioles beat Blue Jays 7-1 behind Mullins' 2 HRs

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins homered twice and Thomas Eshelman pitched effectively into the fifth inning to help the Baltimore Orioles snap their eight-game losing streak with a 7-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Mullins had three hits, including a homer to lead off the bottom of the first and a three-run shot that capped a five-run eighth for Baltimore. Eshelman, called up from the minors to make this start when the Orioles put Bruce Zimmermann on the injured list, held the powerful Blue Jays without a hit until Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered in the fifth.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Second straight two-homer game

Mullins went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Blue Jays. After leaving the yard twice in Friday's season opener, Mullins added another pair of long balls to his ledger Saturday, boosting his total to a career-high 13 for the season. With a .323 average and 12 steals to go along with his power output, Mullins has been one of the top fantasy producers this season, an incredible achievement given that he frequently went undrafted outside of deeper mixed leagues or AL-only formats.
MLBYardbarker

Orioles recall Kremer to start against Indians; Franco, Hays out of lineup; Mullins getting All-Star votes

The Orioles recalled right-hander Dean Kremer from Triple-A Norfolk to start Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Kremer, who was sent to Norfolk for the second time this season after his start at Minnesota on May 26th, made two starts for the Tides. The last came on June 8th when he allowed three runs on one hit in 4 2/3 innings, walking three and striking out seven.
MLBbaltimorepositive.com

Orioles’ Mullins just 10th among AL outfielders in first All-Star voting update

The Orioles having the worst record in the American League isn’t helping one of the most surprising and best players in baseball so far in 2021 make the All-Star Game. In the first All-Star voting update released Monday, center fielder Cedric Mullins ranked just 10th among AL outfielders despite entering Monday tied for the league lead in hits (78) and ranking in the top six in the AL in batting average (.321), on-base percentage (.387), doubles (17), triples (three), times on base (105), runs created, and position player wins above replacement (Baseball Reference and FanGraphs versions). The 26-year-old also leads the Orioles in average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage (.527), and doubles while ranking second in both home runs (nine) and walks (26). That surprising success at the plate doesn’t account for the highlight reel of defensive gems Mullins has provided through the first 2 1/2 months of the season, making him a very worthy candidate for inclusion at the Midsummer Classic in Denver on July 13.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Baltimore Orioles: Series Outlook Against Cleveland Indians

The Baltimore Orioles travel to Cleveland for a four-game series against the Indians at Progressive Field beginning on Monday. The Baltimore Orioles aim to rebound from their sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays as they head to Cleveland for a four-game series against the Indians. In their last meeting only ten days ago, Baltimore took two out of three from the Indians in which one of those was an 18-5 routing for the O’s. The Oriole lineup that was one of the hottest in baseball in June seemed to cool down back to reality after facing the Rays. They will look for their veteran leaders to help restore some consistency in Cleveland.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Maikel Franco: Slugs eighth homer

Franco went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against Cleveland. Franco took Eli Morgan yard in the fourth inning to record his eighth homer of the season. He also extended his hitting streak to four games, during which he's driven in four and also added a double. Overall, Franco is hitting .215/.253/.377 with 20 runs scored and 35 RBI across 261 plate appearances.
MLBPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Cedric Mullins’ star-turn for Orioles has All-Star campaign heating up: ‘He’s gotten better in every single way’

Before Friday night’s 7-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, one Cedric Mullins bookended with home runs, the Orioles’ breakout star said it was hard to ignore all the All-Star speculation swirling around him. Even harder to ignore was most of the largest crowd of the season at Camden Yards (13,284) getting a T-shirt with his name and number on it at the gate — and his teammates eating donuts ...
MLBrotoballer.com

Cedric Mullins - Budding Star or Flash in the Pan?

Welcome to my first article at RotoBaller. I am humbled to be allowed to write with this incredible team of writers and editors. Please enjoy, and I hope this helps you win with your fantasy teams. One of the fantasy breakout players and MVP candidates this season is Baltimore Orioles...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Pedro Severino: Homers in loss

Severino went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and a strikeout in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jays. Severino had gone just 1-for-10 with a run, two walks and six strikeouts across his last three games, but he hit a solo home run with one out in the eighth inning Sunday. The 27-year-old backstop is now hitting .236 with three homers, 14 runs and nine RBI in 2021.
MLBmasnsports.com

Mullins masterful again as Orioles end losing streak (updated)

The questions aimed at Orioles manager Brandon Hyde earlier this season sought an explanation for his team’s inability to play as well at home as on the road, where the majority of wins were achieved. After the Orioles dropped their 19th road game in a row yesterday, Hyde was asked...
MLBPosted by
UPI News

Indians smack four homers in win over Orioles

June 18 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Indians pounced all over the Baltimore Orioles pitching staff in their latest victory, with four players homering to cap off a four-game sweep in Cleveland. Jose Ramirez, Bobby Bradley, Eddie Rosario and Yu Chang each went deep in the 10-3 win Thursday at Progressive...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB HR Props for June 20: Cedric Mullins, Jose Altuve

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Cedric Mullins II to hit 1+ home run. If you’re looking for...
MLBchatsports.com

Saturday Bird Droppings: Cedric Mullins is just the best

Cedric Mullins is playing like the best center fielder in baseball. Among qualified players at the position, the Orioles star leads MLB in batting average (.322), on-base percentage (.395), slugging percentage (.540), stolen bases (12), wRC+ (157), and fWAR (3.3) this season. The two-home-run performance Friday evening on what was...
MLBpitcherlist.com

The Legitmus Test – On Fluidity, Cedric Mullins and Shane McClanahan

“Look alive!” my father screamed as I shuffled my feet dreaming of post-game burgers hidden in the corner of despair of that is Little League right field. Then, suddenly, a ball was blooped in my vicinity. I stumbled forwards, performing a hybrid dive/fall that risked injury and embarrassment. Yet, somehow the baseball gods guided the ball into the webbing of my mitt. I was alive.