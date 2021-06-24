Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Baltimore Orioles | Cedric Mullins' solo home run

MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OJ1EA_0aZdxDIR00

Cedric Mullins crushes a solo home run to deep-right field, tying the game at 2 in the bottom of the 3rd inning

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB
Sports
Baseball
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Swipes two more bags Monday

Mullins went 1-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases in Monday's 4-3 loss to Cleveland. The 26-year-old continues to dazzle at the top of the Baltimore batting order. Mullins is up to 12 stolen bases on the season to go along with nine homers, 19 RBI and 34 runs. Remarkably, he's found another gear in June, slashing .462/.533/.821 through 10 games.
MLBpressboxonline.com

Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays Looking To Be Long-Term Outfield Solutions For Orioles

Early in the season, Austin Hays sat in the Orioles dugout, perplexed by a slump. He turned to his pal and fellow outfielder Cedric Mullins, who offered him some sage advice. “I was a little bit out of control for some reason,” Hays said. “Things were speeding up on me. Before my last at-bat [April 24], I was talking to Cedric in the dugout and I told him I felt like I just wasn’t seeing the ball that well, and he’s like, ‘Why don’t you just try walking up to the plate a little bit slower, and all the stuff you do before, just try to slow it down.’ And I saw the ball a lot better my last at-bat [April 24] and then I just felt very comfortable [April 25].”
MLBdailyjournal.net

Back home, Orioles beat Blue Jays 7-1 behind Mullins’ 2 HRs

BALTIMORE — Cedric Mullins swatted his second home run of the game, then took a curtain call as the fans at Camden Yards twirled orange shirts in celebration. The Baltimore Orioles are going through a nightmare on the road right now, but back home against Toronto, they gave their crowd plenty to cheer about.
MLBrotoballer.com

Cedric Mullins - Budding Star or Flash in the Pan?

Welcome to my first article at RotoBaller. I am humbled to be allowed to write with this incredible team of writers and editors. Please enjoy, and I hope this helps you win with your fantasy teams. One of the fantasy breakout players and MVP candidates this season is Baltimore Orioles...
MLBCamden Chat

Mullins crushes two home runs, O’s snap losing streak with 7-1 smackdown of Blue Jays

It’s Cedric Mullins’ world, and we’re all just living in it. You couldn’t have scripted a more perfect night for the Orioles’ breakout star. Mullins blasted two home runs — one to start the Birds’ scoring and one to put an emphatic cap on the festivities — all while an exuberant, season-high crowd at Camden Yards celebrated Cedric Mullins t-shirt night.
MLBWashington Post

Cedric Mullins hits two home runs as Orioles end eight-game skid

BALTIMORE — Above their heads, they waved the T-shirts bearing his name and number they had been handed entering the gates of Camden Yards. They roared with adoration. Some chanted "M-V-P" after Cedric Mullins blasted his second home run of Friday night. Mullins bookended the Orioles' 7-1 victory over the...
MLBCamden Chat

Saturday Bird Droppings: Cedric Mullins is just the best

Cedric Mullins is playing like the best center fielder in baseball. Among qualified players at the position, the Orioles star leads MLB in batting average (.322), on-base percentage (.395), slugging percentage (.540), stolen bases (12), wRC+ (157), and fWAR (3.3) this season. The two-home-run performance Friday evening on what was...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB HR Props for June 20: Cedric Mullins, Jose Altuve

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Cedric Mullins II to hit 1+ home run. If you’re looking for...
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Blasts two home runs in loss

Mancini went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jays. Mancini hit a solo homer with one out in the first inning Sunday, and he closed the deficit with a two-run shot in the eighth. The 29-year-old now has three multi-hit games in his last five appearances, and he's gone 7-for-22 with two homers, a double, six runs and four RBI during that time.
MLBchatsports.com

Cedric Mullins Pushing for All-Star Bid on Final Voting Day

Jun 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) reacts after hitting his second home run of the day in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports. With phase one voting for the...
MLBpitcherlist.com

The Legitmus Test – On Fluidity, Cedric Mullins and Shane McClanahan

“Look alive!” my father screamed as I shuffled my feet dreaming of post-game burgers hidden in the corner of despair of that is Little League right field. Then, suddenly, a ball was blooped in my vicinity. I stumbled forwards, performing a hybrid dive/fall that risked injury and embarrassment. Yet, somehow the baseball gods guided the ball into the webbing of my mitt. I was alive.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Ryu expected to start as Blue Jays host the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (24-52, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (38-36, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-3, 6.42 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (6-4, 3.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -285, Orioles +234;...
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles and Blue Jays lineups

Anthony Santander is in the Orioles lineup today and playing right field after delivering his second career pinch-hit last night during a four-run rally in the eighth inning. Austin Hays is in left field and DJ Stewart is on the bench as the Orioles continue their series against the Blue Jays in Buffalo.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Orioles star Trey Mancini reportedly invited to compete in Home Run Derby, bringing comeback story to national stage

BALTIMORE — Trey Mancini’s comeback story is headed to the national stage. The Orioles first baseman has been invited to compete in this year’s Home Run Derby, part of next month’s All-Star festivities at Colorado’s Coors Field, according to a report from The Athletic. Mancini, who missed all of the 2020 season undergoing chemotherapy treatments for stage 3 colon cancer, would be the third confirmed participant in this year’s contest, along with Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and reigning champion Pete Alonso of the New York Mets.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Blue Jays duo Randal Grichuk, Teoscar Hernandez drills Orioles

Randal Grichuk hit a three-run home run and had four RBIs, Teoscar Hernandez added a solo homer and three RBIs and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Baltimore Orioles 12-4 Saturday afternoon at Buffalo. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added a two-run home run for the Blue Jays, who have won...
MLBWashington Post

The Orioles may be afterthoughts, but Cedric Mullins is too good to ignore

BALTIMORE — The scouts rarely came to see Cedric Mullins, at least not at first. When they came to the Snellville, Ga., area, they came to see his high school teammate and current Cincinnati Reds pitcher Lucas Sims. They came to see current New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier or Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows down the road in Loganville.