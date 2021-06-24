Kansas City Royals | Xander Bogaerts' RBI single

If the latest voting update is any indication, it looks like the Red Sox have a good chance to have at least two starters in this year’s All-Star Game. Major League Baseball revealed a second update to the first phase of All-Star voting on Monday, and the left side of the Red Sox’ infield is still leading the pack at their respective positions by a large margin. Xander Bogaerts leads all American League shortstops with 1,006,408 votes — more than 400,000 votes ahead of Toronto’s Bo Bichette — and Rafael Devers, who’s vying for his first career All-Star appearance, leads AL third basemen with 939,174 votes — more than 450,000 votes ahead of Houston’s Alex Bregman.