Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB Game Highlights

Kansas City Royals | Xander Bogaerts' RBI single

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a9Lpb_0aZdgMYz00

Xander Bogaerts lines a single to center field, plating Alex Verdugo to the put the Red Sox on the board in the 1st

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Xander Bogaerts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Center Field#The Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBKansas City Star

Kansas City Royals lose Andrew Benintendi, one of the hottest hitters in their lineup

One of the best hitters in the Kansas City Royals’ lineup to this point in the season, left fielder Andrew Benintendi, will be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time. The Royals placed Benintendi on the injured list with a right rib fracture Monday afternoon. They’ve recalled outfielder Edward Olivares from Triple-A Omaha to fill Benintendi’s roster spot. Royals manager Mike Matheny did not have a timetable for Benintendi’s recovery.
MLBOttawa Herald

Injury to Andrew Benintendi compounds reeling Kansas City Royals' issues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals found themselves stuck in an self-perpetuating cycle of offensive futility in key moments on Monday night. At the same time, their starting pitcher seemingly paid for every mistake he made. The cumulative result wasn't pretty. After the Royals placed left fielder Andrew...
MLBSalina Journal

Kansas City Royals reinstate shortstop Adalberto Mondesi from injured list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals got their starting shortstop back on the active roster Tuesday night. Shortly before their game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, the Royals announced Adalberto Mondesi had been reinstated from the injured list. Right-handed pitcher Ronald Bolaños went on the 10-day IL with a right flexor strain.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Enjoy This Video Of Xander Bogaerts Watching Rafael Devers’ Walk-Off

Xander Bogaerts is as elite a hype man for Rafael Devers as he is a shortstop. Case in point: Monday night. In the bottom of the ninth inning with the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays tied at one, Devers roped a walk-off base knock to give the hosts a thrilling 2-1 victory at Fenway Park.
MLBtimestelegram.com

New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals announce Tuesday night lineups

The New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals open a three-game series Tuesday night in the Bronx, weather permitting. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the YES Network in New York. After showers throughout the day, the forecast calls for...
Kansas City Star

Pitcher Danny Duffy will start for the Kansas City Royals Wednesday at Yankee Stadium

Veteran left-hander Danny Duffy will make his return to the Kansas City Royals’ starting rotation Wednesday night against the New York Yankees in the Bronx. Royals manager Mike Matheny announced that Duffy, who went on the injured list May 17 (retroactive to May 14) with a left-forearm flexor strain, will start the second game of a three-game series in Yankee Stadium.
MLBBoston Herald

Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts, 3B Rafael Devers lead positions in first phase of All-Star voting

If the latest voting update is any indication, it looks like the Red Sox have a good chance to have at least two starters in this year’s All-Star Game. Major League Baseball revealed a second update to the first phase of All-Star voting on Monday, and the left side of the Red Sox’ infield is still leading the pack at their respective positions by a large margin. Xander Bogaerts leads all American League shortstops with 1,006,408 votes — more than 400,000 votes ahead of Toronto’s Bo Bichette — and Rafael Devers, who’s vying for his first career All-Star appearance, leads AL third basemen with 939,174 votes — more than 450,000 votes ahead of Houston’s Alex Bregman.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Collects three hits, scores twice

Bogaerts went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and scored two runs in Tuesday's 9-5 extra-innings win over the Rays. The Red Sox scored runs in two innings -- a five-run third and four-run 11th -- and Bogaerts took part in both rallies, including his fifth steal of the season. He emerged from a slumber earlier this month and is slashing .365/.417/.603 over the last 17 games.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Kansas City Royals broadcast team loses patience with ‘Tigersuit Man’

If you happen to follow the Detroit Tigers, you have almost certainly heard of Tigersuit Man, who attends games not only at Comerica Park, but all over the country. On Wednesday, the Tigers played the Royals in the final game of their series and the Royals broadcasting team lost their patience with the super fan, suggesting that he put away his signs and enjoy the game.
MLBWichita Eagle

Mike Matheny defends Kansas City Royals’ ”unconventional” approach with Danny Duffy

Starting pitching has been a bit of a conundrum for the Kansas City Royals this season, and the solutions seem to keep getting more outside-the-box. Coming off the pandemic-shortened season with a large portion of the potential starting pitching options inexperienced and unproven, the Royals placed a large burden on starters Danny Duffy, Brad Keller and free-agent signing Mike Minor to account for innings.
MLBchatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Hunter Renfroe, Wander Franco, Xander Bogaerts

First it was Mike Trout and now it’s Bo Jackson. Hunter Renfroe sure is good at getting compared to blockbuster stars. (Rob Bradford; WEEI/Audacy) Speaking of blockbuster stars, the baseball world is buzzing about Wander Franco, who went 2-4 with a walk in his first MLB game against the Red Sox on Tuesday. If Franco lives up to the hype, he could follow in some pretty storied footsteps. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)