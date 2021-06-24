Texas Rangers | Kolby Allard strikes out six

Kolby Allard wasn’t supposed to be on the Texas Rangers’ major league roster right now. He wasn’t supposed to make the Opening Day roster. Allard was optioned to AAA Round Rock just about a week before Opening Day, which is not something that happens to a player expected to be on the Opening Day roster. He was literally the 26th — and last — player to be announced as having made the Opening Day roster, the announcement literally coming the morning of Opening Day. His making the team owed a lot to Joely Rodriguez needing to start the season on the injured list, and the decision to have Brett Martin start the season on the injured list, despite his having pitched in several games the final week of camp. I suspect the Rangers were also scouring the waiver wire at the end of camp, looking at pitchers who were potentially going to be available for cash considerations or the like that teams didn’t have room for, and if someone the Rangers liked enough to take a flyer on had come available, Allard likely wouldn’t have made the roster.