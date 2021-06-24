Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Texas Rangers | Kiner-Falefa's two-run homer

 5 days ago

Isiah Kiner-Filefa lines a two-run home run to left-center field and opens the scoring at 2-0 against the Twins in the bottom of the 3rd

ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

#Center Field
MLBPosted by
ESPN 99.1

Buxton Homers, Maeda’s 1st Win, Twins Sweep the Rangers

June has not been good for the Minnesota Twins and what they needed at the right time was good healthy players. They're back. Byron Buxton, Luis Arraez, and Max Kepler all had an impact in the 4-2 win against the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Buxton with an early upper deck...
MLBYardbarker

Ibáñez Homers, Rangers Power Past A's 8-3

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward said prior to Monday night's game that he hoped Andy Ibáñez, who was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock earlier in the day, would provide a "jolt" in the lineup. Maybe next time the Rangers skipper can tell us the next set of...
MLBYardbarker

Why is Rangers’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa underrated? He and his teammates make the case for him in the All Star Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa isn’t shy about promoting himself, and he shouldn’t be. Isiah’s 2021 is becoming one of the better seasons among American League shortstops and even all of baseball if you’re going by sabermetrics. However, Isiah doesn’t even make the top-10 among American League shortstops when it comes to All-Star voting. Why is that, and why do people underestimate Isiah Kiner-Falefa?
MLBaustinnews.net

Adolis Garcia's two-homer game powers Rangers over A's

Adolis Garcia belted two solo homers and Nate Lowe also went deep to lift the Texas Rangers to a 5-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. Jonah Heim ripped an RBI double and Brock Holt had a run-scoring single for the Rangers, who have won two of the first three contests of the four-game series.
MLBcbslocal.com

Ibañez, Trevino Homers Help Rangers End 6-Game Skid With Win Over Elvis And The A’s

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Kyle Gibson pitched into the sixth inning and helped the Texas Rangers end another losing streak. Andy Ibañez and Jose Trevino hit three-run homers to back Gibson as the Rangers snapped a six-game losing streak with an 8-3 win over the Oakland Athletics and Elvis Andrus in the shortstop’s return to Texas for the first time since getting traded. It was the fourth time this season the veteran right-hander started a win that ended a losing streak of at least three games for his team.
MLBPosted by
InsideTheRangers

García Clubs Two Homers As Rangers Upend A's 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas — There has been a lot of local attention to get Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the MLB All-Star Game next month — and for good reason. However, if the Texas Rangers only get one player voted in, it will likely be Adolis García. The 28-year-old rookie helped the Rangers...
MLBDallas News

29 reasons why the Texas Rangers retired Adrian Beltre’s No. 29

It’s only fitting the Rangers retire Adrian Beltre’s jersey. There was never anybody quite like him previously in Rangers history and there probably won’t be anybody like him again. On Saturday evening, the Rangers welcomed Beltre, who retired after last season, back for a ceremony to make his No. 29...
MLBRoyals Review

Gamethread LXXV: Royals at Rangers

The Royals made it almost halfway through the season before things started unraveling. A year that started off so brightly with the Royals finishing with the best record in MLB at the end of April sees the team nearly out of contention just two months later. On top of that, the Royals are now firmly in the midst of bizarre roster moves. All year long they’ve treated Edward Olivares as more of a yo-yo than a potential help to the major league roster. Now they have at least two of their starters that they’re allowing to pitch while injured in short bursts. And today, for the second week in a row, Kyle Zimmer will act as the opener while the team has no designated bulk man behind him - also for the second week in a row. Matheny admitted last night that today’s starter depended on how things played out in that game.
MLBBirmingham Star

Royals turn to RHP Brady Singer to stop skid vs. Rangers

The host Texas Rangers will go for the series sweep of the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. By beating the Royals 8-0 on Saturday, the Rangers assured themselves their first series win since they swept the visiting Houston Astros on May 21-23.
MLBESPN

Gibson 10 Ks, Gallo 2 HRs for Rangers in 8-0 win over Royals

ARLINGTON, Texas --  Kyle Gibson showed the Kansas City Royals what an anomaly his opening-day start against them was, and just how good he has been for the Texas Rangers the rest of this season. Joey Gallo sent balls nearly 900 feet with two big swings. Gibson had a...
Arlington, TXallfans.co

Rangers’ Adolis Garcia Named Top-10 MLB Rookie in 2021

ARLINGTON, Texas — When the Texas Rangers signed Mike Foltynewicz in January, Adolis García was designated for assignment and outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock, clearing waivers in the process. The Rangers should thank their proverbial lucky stars that no other team showed any interest. Bleacher Report recently ranked the top-10...
MLBdallassun.com

Kyle Gibson strong as Rangers beat Royals again

Kyle Gibson pitched seven innings of two-hit ball as the host Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 8-0 in Arlington on Saturday afternoon. Joey Gallo paced the Rangers offense, finishing the day 2-for-3 with two home runs and 5 RBI. The Rangers, who have now won four of their...
sportschatplace.com

Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/27/2021

Kansas City Royals (33-42) vs. Texas Rangers (29-48) June 27, 2021 2:35 pm EDT. The Line: Texas Rangers -103 / Kansas City Royals -107; Over/Under: +9. The Kansas City Royals and the Texas Rangers meet in MLB action from Globe Life Field on Sunday. The Kansas City Royals will look...