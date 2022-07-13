From Waterproof Speakers to Discounted Fire Pits, Here Are the Best Prime Day Outdoors Deals (If You Hurry)

Click here to read the full article.

Whether you’re in the middle of mapping out your next camping trip, ready for a better-sounding outdoor speaker, or simply building your dream outdoor patio, there’s a handful of great gear you can score at a discounted price right now on Amazon as part of Amazon Prime Day ’s outdoor deals.

But if you really want to get the gear on sale, you'll need to hurry, as you only have a few days left before the two-day event — and, likely, all the discounts — come to an end.

we've searched through Amazon for all that the retailer's marked down this year, including the best Prime Day speaker and headphones deals, tech deals, as well as the best fitness gear deals and a selection of the coolest Prime Day promotions on outdoor gear you should know about (keep reading below).

check out some of our favorite Prime deals on outdoor gear below.

What Are the Best Amazon Prime Day Outdoor Gear Deals and Discounts?

From comfortable sleeping pads for camping to hammocks and multiple-person tents, here are all the best Prime Day outdoor gear deals to take advantage of with your Amazon Prime membership this month.

Coleman Dome Tent with Screen Room: $71 Off

With enough space to sleep up to six people, you can score this roomy tent from reliable outdoor brand Coleman this Prime Day. Take 41 percent off the retail price, which brings the price down to as little as $158.99. It comes with a screen room, and even if you’re not with a group of six, you’ll appreciate the extra room for luggage and your camping gear.

Buy: Coleman Tent $158.99

Solo Stove Ranger Portable Outdoor Fire Pit: $100 Off

One of the hottest (literally) brands for well-designed fire pits, Solo Stove marked down its popular outdoor fire pit for a 29 percent discount on Amazon. It produces less smoke than typical fire pits, and you can use it for campfires and cooking food — all in sleek wood-burning ring that only weights 18 pounds.

Buy: Solo Stove Fire Pit $249.94

Traeger Grills Pro Series 22 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker: $100 Off

Among the best Prime Day outdoor deals this year: Traeger smokers and wood pellet grills starting at just $499 — the lowest price we’ve seen for a Traeger all year. The $100 discount is cheaper than Traeger’s own site right now and all Traeger models are on sale for Prime Day on Amazon.

Buy: Traeger Grills Pro Series 22 Smoker $499.95

Kootek Camping Hammock: 49 Percent Off

Looking for a great camp accessory? Save 49 percent on this Kootek hammock. Two people can relax in this large pick, which can hold up to 500 pounds. It comes with 10-foot adjustable straps that are easy to attach to trees (and won’t damage them), and it’s made with an outdoor-friendly parachute-like material that won’t get damaged during your trip.



Camping Hammock

$20.39



Outdoor Pizza Oven: $70 Off

Fire up a personal pizza in this convenient outdoor oven, on sale for a 20 percent discount this Prime Day. It comes with foldable legs for storage, plus a carry case so you can take your pizza nights on the road with you.

Buy: Outdoor Pizza Oven $279.99

Heybike Electric Bike: $200 Off With Coupon

Your commute’s about to get a lot easier thanks to this sleek-and-rugged e-bike, which you can score for $200 off by applying the coupon before checking out this Prime Day.

Buy: Heybike Explore Electric Bike $1,899.99

JBL Clip 4 Waterproof Speaker: 38 Percent Off

Every trip outdoors this summer requires a portable, waterproof speaker, like this travel-friendly, great-sounding JBL Clip 4 — $30 off for Prime Day.

Buy: JBL Clip 4 $49.95

Segway Ninebot Electric Kick Scooter: $150 Off

Save your gas and go for a ride in this electric Segway scooter, which you can score for a $150 discount this Prime Day. With a 13-mile range and its shock-absorbing design, it’ll become your new favorite commuter.

Buy: Segway Scooter $549.99

CamelBak Water Bottle: 20 Percent Off

The right reusable water bottle is an outdoor essential, and hikers can take 20 percent off a new 25-ounce CamelBak bottle with a straw for Prime Day.

Buy: CamelBak Water Bottle $12.79

BenQ Portable Outdoor Projector:$50 Off

Hosting an outdoor movie night just got way easier thanks to this portable model from BenQ. It works with Chromecast and AirPlay, plus includes its own Bluetooth speaker — making it a do-it-all device for streaming your favorite movies outside. Get it on sale for Prime Day right now on Amazon.

Buy: BenQ Outdoor Projector $749.00

Yeti Tundra Cooler: $112 Off

Yeti’s popular Tundra cooler series rarely get discounted, but you can buy one for just $325 right now on Amazon. The insulated cooler fits up to 26 cans and ice, and features heavy-duty carrying handles.

Buy: Yeti Tundra Cooler $325.00

Z Grills Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker:$120 Off (with Coupon)

Chop 10 percent (plus an extra $70) off this top-rated grill and smoker this Prime Day using the coupon before checkout. You can roast, smoke, and sear all your favorite foods on its roomy cooktop, whether you’re grilling burgers or prepping ribs for the whole family.

Buy: Z Grills Grill and Smoker $449.00

Igloo Backpack Cooler: 25 Percent Off

Save up to 25 percent off and haul a 24-pack of booze in this soft, leakproof backpack cooler this summer. It’s built with Igloo’s well-designed insulation, plus comfortable shoulder straps. And we especially like the sturdy base which helps keep it upright when it’s time for a refill.

Buy: Igloo Backpack Cooler $103.02

JBL Clip 3: 20 Percent Off

For a beach-friendly Bluetooth speaker that you don’t have to worry about getting wet, go with this super-portable JBL Clip 3. It’s discounted 20 percent right now on Amazon for just $39.95. You get 10 hours of runtime per charge, and like the name suggests, it’s easy to haul it everywhere thanks to the built-in clip.

Buy: JBL Bluetooth Speaker $39.94

Marmot Duffel Bag: 16 Percent Off

Save 16 percent on this extra-large duffel from Marmot this Prime Day. A D-shaped zipper makes unpacking easier, and a durable shell means it can withstand all your adventures. We especially appreciate the backpack straps.

Buy: Marmot Duffel Bag $151.06

Klymit Sleeping Pad: 22 Percent Off

If you’re car camping or want a little extra padding for sleeping in your tent, you need a sleeping pad. This option from outdoor brand Klymit is a good choice if you’re also trying to keep your pack light as it’s only 1.13 pounds. It’s super durable so should hold up even after heavy use, and it’s easy to inflate thanks to the built-in valve. Klymit says it’ll only take you about 10 breaths and it’s ready to be used. Right now, the sleeping pad’s 22 percent off retail, bringing the price down to just $46.74 with your Prime membership.

Buy: Klymit Sleeping Pad $46.74

QPAU Family-Sized Inflatable Pool: 19 Percent Off

Get this family-sized swimming pool on sale for just $59.99 (regularly $73.99). Made from a non-toxic, BPA-free and non-toxic PVC, it’s safe for all ages and durable enough to hold up to repeated use. It takes less than four minutes to inflate the pool using an electric pump (not included). The pool measures 118 x 72 x 22 inches, with an 800 gallon water capacity. That’s enough to fit up to six people seated, or up to three people lying down.

Buy: Inflatable Pool $59.99

RTIC Hard Cooler: 24 Percent Off

Hard coolers from trusted brands like RTIC rarely go on sale, which is why we’re picking up this hauler at a 24 percent discount this month. Available in three colors and designed with rubber latches and a 36-can carrying capacity, it’s a great year-round cooler and easily one of the best hard cooler deals around. Bonus: Get an extra 10 percent off by applying the coupon before checkout.

Buy: RTIC Hard Cooler $249.99

LivingXL Portable Chair: 14 Percent Off

From tailgating to camping, this comfortable and foldable chair comes with a couple cup holders, a side pocket for your book or phone, and its own carrying tote. Score the 14 percent-off deal on Amazon while the discount lasts.

Buy: LivingXL Portable Chair $59.95

Energizer LED Camping Lantern: 36 Percent Off

Save 36 percent and light up your campsite with this convenient camping lantern, which comes with a 150 runtime and a convenient loop to hang in your tent.

Buy: Energizer Camp Light $12.77

Juninp Rechargeable Headlamp: 26 Percent Off (With Coupon)

Whether you’re grilling or setting up your tent at sunset, upgrade your outdoor gear with this pair of rechargeable LED headlamps — on sale for under $22.

Buy: Juninp Rechargeable Headlamp $21.99

Collapsible Cornhole Set: 27 Percent Off

You don’t need the heavy boards to play cornhole on trips. Instead, go for this extra-portable set (27 percent off) to play bags when you’re at the tailgate or park this summer.

Buy: Juegoal Cornhole Set $26.99

Columbia Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket: 42 Percent Off

Take up to 42 percent off this sleek-and-stylish rain shell from Columbia. It’s built with a waterproof construction to keep you dry when unexpected rain hits, plus you can pack it up in the chest pocket when it’s not in use.

Buy: Columbia Rain Jacket $43.40

XHYCPY Inflatable Outdoor Projector Screen: $44 Off

The secret to upgrading your outdoor movies this summer is right here, with this inflatable projector screen (26 percent off) that stretches up to 15 feet. It includes stakes, plus a fan to blow it up each time.

Buy: Inflatable Outdoor Projector Screen $125.99

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter: 63 Percent Off

Save up to 63 percent on the LifeStraw personal water filter, a hiking must-have that gives you clean drinking water on the go.

Buy: LifeStraw Water Filter $24.94

Kapurui Solar Power Bank: 53 Percent Off (with Coupon)

No outlets, no problems. This Prime Day, get 38 percent (and, with the coupon, an extra 15 percent) off this solar-charging portable power bank, which features a flashlight and USB connectivity to juice up your devices outdoors.

Buy: Kapurui Solar Charger $24.99

Coolaroo Elevated Dog Bed: 20 Percent Off

Keep your best friend cool, dry, and comfortable outdoors all summer with this elevated dog bed, which you can score for 20 percent off right now.

Buy: Coolaroo Dog Bed $27.01

Klymit Drift Camping Pillow: 20 Percent Off

Rest easy knowing you’re about to save 20 percent and get the best night of sleep in your tent ever with this deal on Klymit’s camping pillow. It comes with a water-resistant exterior shell, and you can easily roll it up and stow it away in a duffel.

Buy: Klymit Camping Pillow $39.95