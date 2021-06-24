Chicago Cubs | Marlins vs. Cubs Highlights - Adam Duvall, Pablo López stifle Cubs in 11-1 win

The Cubs lost to the Marlins 11-1 Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field. Oh. You came here for a recap of this game, and I suppose you will have one, after a fashion. The game was over after Jake Arrieta got the first three hitters to hit ground balls. The first one was a dribbler, beat out for a hit by Jazz Chisholm Jr. After Chisholm stole second (more on that later), Starling Marte hit a ground ball to short. Javier Báez went for the out at third — a reasonable choice. Kris Bryant dropped the ball, both runners were safe. Jesus Aguilar also grounded to Báez. The inning could have been over, instead Adam Duvall smashed a three-run homer, his third in two games.