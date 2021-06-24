Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB Game Highlights

Chicago Cubs | Marlins vs. Cubs Highlights - Adam Duvall, Pablo López stifle Cubs in 11-1 win

Posted by 
MLB Game Highlights
MLB Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ggD5E_0aZcXn1600

Adam Duvall, Pablo López stifle Cubs in 11-1 win

MLB Game Highlights

MLB Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLB

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Duvall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs odds, picks and prediction

Season series: 0-0. RHP Cody Poteet makes his sixth start for the Marlins. He is 2-2 with a 3.75 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 7.9 K/9 and 3.0 BB/9 through 24 IP. Last outing: Loss, 9-2, with 2 2/3 IP, 3 ER, 2 H, 4 BB and 2 K June 4 at the Pittsburgh Pirates.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Marlins 11, Cubs 1: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The Cubs lost to the Marlins 11-1 Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field. Oh. You came here for a recap of this game, and I suppose you will have one, after a fashion. The game was over after Jake Arrieta got the first three hitters to hit ground balls. The first one was a dribbler, beat out for a hit by Jazz Chisholm Jr. After Chisholm stole second (more on that later), Starling Marte hit a ground ball to short. Javier Báez went for the out at third — a reasonable choice. Kris Bryant dropped the ball, both runners were safe. Jesus Aguilar also grounded to Báez. The inning could have been over, instead Adam Duvall smashed a three-run homer, his third in two games.
fishstripes.com

Marlins vs. Cubs Series Preview

The Miami Marlins wrap up their road trip as they take on the Chicago Cubs in the weekend series. Does anyone remember what happened the last time the Fish played at Wrigley Field?. This series preview will give you all the details:. Schedule, Watch, Listen. Probable Pitchers. Recent Lineups. What...
MLBsanjosesun.com

Adam Duvall hits two more HRs as Marlins rout Cubs

Adam Duvall hit two home runs for the second day in a row, Pablo Lopez fired seven scoreless innings, and the Miami Marlins cruised to an 11-1 win over the host Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon. Jesus Sanchez added his first career home run for the Marlins, and Lewin Diaz...
Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Duvall pounds two HRs, drives in six to vault Marlins by Cubs

Adam Duvall hit a grand slam and a two-run drive, and the Miami Marlins snapped a four-game slide by pounding the Chicago Cubs 10-2 in a rare Friday night game at Wrigley Field. Jon Berti added a three-run homer on a warm, windless evening as the Marlins dealt the Cubs...
liderendeportes.com

Intractable! Pablo López defeated the Cubs

Dictating pitching chair, Venezuelan Pablo López led the Marlins' 11-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Lopez, who has been by far one of the best Venezuelan arms in this contest, pitched 7.0 scoreless innings, walked no and struck out seven. 63 of his 93 pitches were on strike...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

‘Not good enough’: Jake Arrieta is rocked for 6 runs in 3 innings in the Chicago Cubs’ 11-1 loss to the Miami Marlins — their 2nd straight blowout defeat

Jake Arrieta couldn’t seem to get out of the slump that marked his previous start. Miami Marlins outfielder Adam Duvall had been on a tear in his previous 10 games. For the Cubs, it proved to be an unfortunate confluence of cold hand and hot bat when Duvall tagged Arrieta for two two-run home runs and contributed to the right-hander’s exit after three innings during the Cubs’ ugly 11-1 loss ...
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Dazzles in win over Cubs

Lopez (3-4) picked up the win Saturday against the Cubs, allowing just one hit while striking out seven in seven scoreless innings. He did not issue a walk. Lopez was coming off arguably his worst outing of the campaign, in which he allowed four runs to the Braves in just three innings. He bounced back in a big way at Wrigley Field on Saturday, with a second-inning single by Eric Sogard the only thing preventing him from having a no-hit bid late in the contest. Lopez has now worked at least six frames in eight of his 15 outings and he'll bring a tidy 2.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 85:21 K:BB into his start against the Nationals next weekend.
MLBwgnradio.com

Adam Duvall looks to power Marlins to sweep of Cubs

The Miami Marlins will go for a three-game sweep on the road when they visit the Chicago Cubs on Sunday afternoon. Miami is coming off a pair of blowout wins over Chicago after posting a 10-2 victory Friday and an 11-1 victory the following day. The Marlins have out-hit the Cubs 20-7 in the series.
MLBtelegraphherald.com

MLB roundup: Duvall hits 2 HRs again as Marlins pound Cubs

Adam Duvall is open to participating in the Home Run Derby if Major League Baseball wants him. The way he’s knocking them out, he’s making a case to be included. Duvall homered twice for the second straight game, Pablo López pitched one-hit ball over seven innings and the Miami Marlins pounded the Chicago Cubs, 11-1, on Saturday in Chicago.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

K's for Days for Clayton Kershaw

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. K’s for Days for Clayton Kershaw. Dodgers star southpaw Clayton Kershaw turned...
FanSided

Chicago Cubs fans unleash a $43,000 cup snake in the Wrigley bleachers

Nature is healing. As the Chicago Cubs ran roughshod over the division rival St. Louis Cardinals this weekend, fans in the Wrigley Field bleachers unleashed a pit of cup snakes so impressive and eye-catching that they won’t soon be forgotten. As someone who was in the bleachers on Friday and...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

It’s OK to call this Chicago baseball quiz a homer

Welcome back to another edition of the Sun-Times Chicago Baseball Quiz. I am your quizmaster, Bill Chuck. Other than stats, there will be no Statcast figures, so you must guess how long each homer went all on your own. Are you ready for the Chicago Nine?. Get set to flip...