New York Yankees | Bob Melvin on Luzardo, Bassitt

In the past, I’ve done about every New York Yankees Top 10s, that there could be. From the best pitchers, catchers, infielders, outfielders, to the best and worst acquisitions. One area that I have not addressed is the best Yankee relievers of all time. Over the years, the definition of reliever has been blurred. What was a closer in the 70s might be considered a middle reliever now. Most of the great relievers with the Yankees have been set-up men and closers. Here are my arbitrary selections for the top 10 relievers.