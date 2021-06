The Indiana Fever dropped their first game in the series against the Seattle Storm while the Chicago Sky defeat the Minnesota Lynx. Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell scored a season-high 26 points in Tuesday’s loss to the Seattle Storm. Mitchell, this season’s leading scorer for Indiana, shot 9-of-20 from the floor and dished out four assists against the league-leading Storm, who won its fourth straight game. Tiffany Mitchell was able to get to the rim consistently as she tallied her fifth straight game finishing in double figures. Jessica Breland added 10 points and nine rebounds as well for Indiana.