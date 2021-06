Contreras went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's win over Cleveland. Contreras gave the Cubs a 5-0 lead with an RBI single in the sixth inning, then hit his 12th home run of the season in the eighth to make it 6-1. The catcher is having another solid campaign with a .766 OPS and the dozen long balls, which is good for third on the team, though his .237 batting average would be a new career low.