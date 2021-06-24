Cancel
WNBA Game Highlights

WNBA Chicago Sky | Courtney Vandersloot Double-Double Leads Sky To Another Win (June 19, 2021)

WNBA Game Highlights
WNBA Game Highlights
Courtney Vandersloot recorded her 5th double-double of the season, dropping 18 PTS and 11 AST in the Sky victory.

The latest game highlights and updates of WNBA

NBAESPN

Sky rout Lynx as Vandersloot gets 2000th career assist

MINNEAPOLIS --  Allie Quigley scored a season-high 23 points, Courtney Vandersloot became the fourth player in WNBA history with 2,000 career assists and the Chicago Sky beat the Minnesota Lynx 105-89 on Tuesday night. Vandersloot joined Sue Bird, Ticha Penicheiro and Lindsay Whalen to reach the mark. Vandersloot also...
Chicago, ILSLAM

Courtney Vandersloot Fastest Player in WNBA History to Reach 2K Assists

With 6:34 on the clock in the third quarter, Chicago Sky point guard Courtney Vandersloot became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 2,000 career assists. The 11-year vet joins elite company as only the fourth player in history to reach such a milestone, etching her name next to Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird, four-time All-Star Ticha Penicherio and five-time All-Star Lindsay Whalen.
NBACharlotteObserver.com

Courtney Vandersloot has double-double, Sky tops Sun 91-81

Courtney Vandersloot had 18 points and 11 assists, Diamond DeShields added 14 points, and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 91-81 on Saturday for their fifth straight win. Allie Quigley and Ruthy Hebard each added 13 points for the Sky (7-7), who led 67-64 after three quarters and pulled...
Chicago, ILDoc's Sports Service

Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky Prediction, 6/17/2021 WNBA Pick, Tips and Odds

Wintrust Arena is the site where and the Chicago Sky (5-7) will take on the Connecticut Sun (8-3) on Thursday. The Connecticut Sun faced off with the Seattle Storm and took a loss by a final of 89-66 in their last game. Connecticut walked away from the contest with a 45.0% FG percentage (27 out of 60) and converted 6 of their 15 three-point shots. From the charity stripe, the Sun buried 6 of their 8 attempts for a percentage of 75.0%. Regarding rebounding, they earned 31 with 5 of them being on the offensive end. They also recorded 16 dimes for this contest while forcing the other team into 8 turnovers and getting 4 steals. With regard to defense, Connecticut allowed the other team to shoot 48.6% from the field on 35 of 72 shooting. Seattle totaled 6 assists and had 9 steals for this game. Additionally, Seattle pulled down 28 rebounds (6 offensive, 22 defensive) and had 3 blocks. Seattle ended up going 90.0% when shooting free throws by making 9 of their 10 attempts. They also buried 10 of 22 attempts from long range.