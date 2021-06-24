WNBA Chicago Sky | Courtney Vandersloot Double-Double Leads Sky To Another Win (June 19, 2021)

Wintrust Arena is the site where and the Chicago Sky (5-7) will take on the Connecticut Sun (8-3) on Thursday. The Connecticut Sun faced off with the Seattle Storm and took a loss by a final of 89-66 in their last game. Connecticut walked away from the contest with a 45.0% FG percentage (27 out of 60) and converted 6 of their 15 three-point shots. From the charity stripe, the Sun buried 6 of their 8 attempts for a percentage of 75.0%. Regarding rebounding, they earned 31 with 5 of them being on the offensive end. They also recorded 16 dimes for this contest while forcing the other team into 8 turnovers and getting 4 steals. With regard to defense, Connecticut allowed the other team to shoot 48.6% from the field on 35 of 72 shooting. Seattle totaled 6 assists and had 9 steals for this game. Additionally, Seattle pulled down 28 rebounds (6 offensive, 22 defensive) and had 3 blocks. Seattle ended up going 90.0% when shooting free throws by making 9 of their 10 attempts. They also buried 10 of 22 attempts from long range.