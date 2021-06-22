33401 Tidewater Trl, Essex, VA 22437

You should definitely put this one on your list. Too many extras to list. 12 acres, 5 Bedrooms, 4 full Baths with tile floors, 9 foot ceilings on the main level with 8 foot tall doors, some of the windows go to the floor, extensive Brick work on patio with stone outdoor fireplace, Brick post on deck, Brick retaining walls leading to the 40' x 26' oversized 3 car basement garage. Formal dining room, Formal Living Room with gas Fireplace, a family room on the main level and upstairs, a huge 40' x 34' unfinished basement. You will love your new kitchen with bay window and stainless steel appliances and marble countertops, cabinets galore. Fiberoptic cable from the street to the home for high speed internet. 21K whole house Generac Generator installed new in 2020, 2-200 amp panels, 2 New HVAC units installed in 2019, 6 person Hot tub, This home also has its own Sauna, aluminum powder coated fence in the rear yard, Hot tub, Huge 19' x 16' primary bedroom on 1st floor with separate access to screened porch and French doors leading to Jetted tub & separate shower in primary bath and huge walk in closet with recessed lighting, 6 dog kennel bay, Must see, too many extras to list.