Del Taco Debuts New "Chocodays" Beverages

Mancini Beverage – Rhode Island Distributing division welcomed several new, unique bourbon and whiskey expressions. The first from Kentucky-based Barrell Bourbon, each showcasing the team’s art of blending: Barrell Bourbon Batch 029 Cask Strength, a blend of straight bourbon whiskeys distilled and aged in Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana in a selection of 6, 7, 9, 10, 14 and 16-year-old barrels, aged in American white oak barrels and bottled in Kentucky; Barrell Armida, an award-winning ripe, floral and spiced whiskey blend of three Straight Bourbon Whiskeys, finished separately in pear brandy, Jamaican rum and Sicilian Amaro casks; Dovetail, a blending of flavors of woody bourbon, terroir-driven Dunn Cabernet, toasted French oak, late-bottled vintage port pipes and black strap molasses casks — all working in tandem to create a buttery and deep whiskey and Seagrass, a blend of American and Canadian rye whiskeys, with each ingredient meticulously sourced and finished separately in Martinique Rhum Agricole casks, apricot brandy casks and Madeira barrels. Also from Barrell Craft Spirits, comes the Stellum Spirits line, devoted to bringing American whiskey into the modern age with simple, elegant blends. Stellum Bourbon and Stellum Rye, each an award-winning spirit, are its new market releases.

DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO