You've found it! Perfect Location & Community with NO HOA! This Property is only 6 Miles to the Ocean and all that Myrtle Beach has to offer, while in a safe and cozy community. Home could use a little TLC to make it your own. Hot water heater is 3 years old, HVAC was replaced in April 2018. This home offers a fenced in backyard for Privacy. There are remnants of a pool that will need to be removed. Large detached shed conveys with the home. This home offers a Split Floor plan, garage was converted into a 4th bedroom which is rare in this community, separate his/her walk-in closets heading into the Master Bathroom complete with a Double Sink, Shower and Extra Large Spa Tub to relax after a day at the beach! Open House will be Sunday, June 27th from 1-4 pm for the first showing! Come and see us!