Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Unraveling the origin of Alzheimer's disease

Science Daily
 9 days ago

Case Western Reserve University researchers studying prions -- misfolded proteins that cause lethal incurable diseases -- have identified for the first time surface features of human prions responsible for their replication in the brain. The ultimate goal of the research is to help design a strategy to stop prion disease...

www.sciencedaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Alzheimer#The Safar Laboratory#Case Western Reserve#Brookhaven Laboratories#Plos Pathogens#Bse#The School Of Medicine#Chance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Laboratories
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsadvancingyourhealth.org

A Living Laboratory: Monitoring Alzheimer’s Disease in its Earliest Stages

Someday soon, Georgia Williams hopes to see her picture on the wall at the Emory Brain Health Center. ”I get so full and so excited to say I’m part of a trailblazing team that’s going to be the benchmark for something that’s going to happen all over the world,” Williams says. “You guys need to put a picture of us on the wall out there and put our names beside it because we’re the first group.”
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Association between blood plasma lipids and risk of Alzheimer's disease

Latest research from UNSW Sydney's Center for Healthy Brain Aging (CHeBA) has uncovered new insight into the underlying mechanisms of Alzheimer's disease. The findings, published in Translational Psychiatry, examined differences between the plasma lipidome of people with Alzheimer's disease and 'healthy' individuals of the same age from CHeBA's Sydney Memory and Aging Study aged between 75 and 97 years.
Public HealthNeuroscience News

COVID-19 Linked to Alzheimer’s Disease-Like Cognitive Impairment

Summary: Combining artificial intelligence technology with data sets related to both Alzheimer’s and COVID-19, researchers were able to identify a mechanism by which coronavirus can lead to Alzheimer’s-like symptoms. The findings add to the growing body of evidence that COVID-19 infection can have lasting effects on brain function. Source: Cleveland...
HealthLa Crosse Tribune

Mayo experts react to approval of Alzheimer's disease drug

Mayo Clinic experts are cautiously hopeful about a newly approved drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease, a condition affecting some 6 million people nationwide. The FDA on Monday approved, under the accelerated approval pathway, the use of aducanumab. The IV drug targets amyloid plaques in the brain that are believed to be an essential component of Alzheimer’s disease as they first form in the areas of the brain focused on memory and other cognitive functions.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers observe brain's responses to vagus nerve stimulation during sleep and wakefulness

For the first time, researchers from the Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine at The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research have characterized the brain's responses to vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) at various states of sleep and wakefulness. The new study, published in the journal Cerebral Cortex, adds to a growing body of research on the role of the vagus nerve in brain function and will also help health care providers to select optimal clinical practices of using VNS to treat diseases.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Secondary infections can inflame the brain, worsening cognition in Alzheimer’s disease

In a new study from Trinity College Dublin, researchers found that secondary infections and new inflammatory events amplify the brain’s immune response and affect memory, even when these secondary events occur outside the brain. Secondary infection is an infection that occurs during or after treatment for another infection. Scientists believe...
ScienceGizmodo

Scientists Find Unusual Form of Iron and Copper in Brains of Alzheimer's Patients

A group of scientists say they’ve made a surprising and potentially very important discovery in the brains of two people with Alzheimer’s disease: traces of a particular form of iron and copper deep inside deposits of amyloid plaque, a key marker of the fatal disease. The find raises more questions about how Alzheimer’s develops and may one day point to a new avenue of detecting or treating the underlying dysfunction that causes it.
Sciencejioforme.com

New treatments stop the progression of Alzheimer’s disease in the monkey brain

New therapies encourage immune defense cells to swallow deformed proteins, amyloid beta plaques, and tau tangles. These accumulations are known to kill nearby brain cells as part of Alzheimer’s disease. Up to 59% of plaque deposits in the brain after treatment with CpG oligodeoxynucleotides (CpG ODN) in older monkeys compared...
Diseases & Treatmentsiweller.com

Chronic stress may contribute to Alzheimer’s disease development

Sumary of Chronic stress may contribute to Alzheimer’s disease development:. Chronic psychosocial stress, which involves a pathway called the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis (HPA axis), could be a contributor to the development of Alzheimer disease according to a new review, published in Biological Reviews.. “Genetic variations within these pathways can influence the...
Miami, FLfiu.edu

Alumnus studies genetic factors for Alzheimer’s disease

More than 50 million people worldwide have dementia, according to the World Health Organization. Families with a loved one battling Alzheimer’s disease— the most common form of dementia— bear witness to its devastating effects of memory loss, confusion and the inability to complete everyday tasks. Kunkle was born and raised...
Diseases & TreatmentsKansas Public Radio

Free Online Conference Highlights Alzheimer's Disease Resources

Alzheimer's Disease is a kind of dementia that affects memory, thinking, and behavior. There's currently no cure, and symptoms eventually become severe enough to interfere with daily life. Statistics show that more than 55,000 people in Kansas are living with Alzheimer's. And if you add in the number of family...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

96 Percent of People With Parkinson's Have This in Common, Study Says

Detecting any illness early can make a huge difference in how it ultimately affects you, whether that means improving symptoms or potentially even saving your life. And that's the case with Parkinson's disease, which affects nearly one million people in the U.S., according to the Parkinson's Foundation. In the past two decades, death rates for Parkinson's among adults 65 and older has increased 57 percent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But the good news is, there are some ways to detect the disease much earlier and better your chances of controlling it. In fact, research has shown there's one sign of Parkinson's disease that affects 96 percent of patients and it can appear a decade before any of the more well-known symptoms occur. To see the common early sign of Parkinson's that you should watch out for, read on.
Diseases & TreatmentsBeaumont Enterprise

For Parkinson's Disease Patients, Effective Implantable Therapy Can Now Last Up to 15 Years

(BPT) - Parkinson’s Disease (PD) impacts up to one in 15 individuals in the United States. People with PD often experience symptoms that impact their movement, like tremors, shuffling feet while walking, “freezing,” and stiffness in the arms and legs. While medications are available to help address these symptoms, they may become less effective over time or cause unacceptable side effects like uncontrolled movements called dyskinesias.