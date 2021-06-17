Unraveling the origin of Alzheimer's disease

Detecting any illness early can make a huge difference in how it ultimately affects you, whether that means improving symptoms or potentially even saving your life. And that's the case with Parkinson's disease, which affects nearly one million people in the U.S., according to the Parkinson's Foundation. In the past two decades, death rates for Parkinson's among adults 65 and older has increased 57 percent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But the good news is, there are some ways to detect the disease much earlier and better your chances of controlling it. In fact, research has shown there's one sign of Parkinson's disease that affects 96 percent of patients and it can appear a decade before any of the more well-known symptoms occur. To see the common early sign of Parkinson's that you should watch out for, read on.