Researchers discover the physics of foams

Aimed at the problem that the quality of the formation of aero-rotor blades with complex shaped structures is difficult to predict due to the coupling of each physical field in the process of electrochemical machining, a mathematical model of electrochemical machining characterized by the conductivity of the multi-physics field is established firstly by studying the coupling action mechanism of the flow field and temperature field on electric field conductivity in the machining process. Then, utilizing the Runge–Kutta method, the relationship between the conductivity and the machine path is analysed; Finally, based on this relationship, the multi-physics field electrochemical machining erosion model is compared with the traditional single electric field electrochemical machining erosion model. The results show that the error of the multi-physical field coupling prediction model proposed in this study is in the range of 1.27–2.35%, while the accuracy of the single electric field prediction model is in the range of 4.35–5.88%. The theoretical value of the multi-physics field coupling simulation is closer to the measured value of the test and can accurately simulate the actual electrochemical machining process, which can provide a theoretical basis for the design of cathode tools and parameter optimization in the actual processing process and is of great significance to improve the quality and efficiency of the electrochemical machining of aero-rotor blades.