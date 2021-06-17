All Hotel Industry News Page 2

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nhow brand expands with the launch of its 7th hotel; an unconventional hotel experience with a different art form on every floor, including a floor designed by London designer Jessica Thacker. continue reading →. June, 17 2021. The hotel, owned by an Oxford joint venture with Quadrum Global and...

www.hotelnewsresource.com

Railway Gazette

Railway supply industry news round-up

You have reached your limit of news stories for this week. Register for FREE to read this article and get:. Railway Gazette International covering the global railway industry. Metro Report International covering the urban transport sector. Rail Business UK industry news for the British railway market. Weekly e-mail newsletters covering...
hotelnewsresource.com

Host Hotels Sells Five Hotels for $551 Million

Lone Star Funds yesterday announced that a Lone Star affiliate has acquired five luxury and upper upscale hotels from Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) for an aggregate purchase price of $551 million, including approximately $11 million for furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E) replacement funds. The hotels are: The...
hotelnewsresource.com

Calling Industry Experts to Speak at HFTP 2022 Conferences and Events

HFTP invites all hospitality industry experts to apply to be a speaker at one of the many HFTP-produced educational events and conferences taking place next year. The education programs are carefully curated by advisory councils for each conference/event. If you are interested in speaking at an HFTP conference or event, or online webinar, please complete the speaker interest form.
hotelnewsresource.com

Cornell Center For Hospitality Research: U.S. Hotel Real Estate Sale Prices - Pole Vaulting to New High

Hotel prices continued to gain ground during the recent quarter, regaining losses incurred during the pandemic. Prices in all regions are reverting to their long-term average, with hotels in the Pacific and South Atlantic regions rising above their standardized average. Hotels in both gateway and non-gateway cities continue to exhibit positive performance, although hotels in the gateway cities have posted greater gains.
hotelnewsresource.com

Marriott CEO Says Resilience of Global Travel Evident in Third Quarter - CoStar

On business trips to visit hotel associates through Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America and the U.S., Marriott International CEO Tony Capuano said he saw the strong desire people have to travel. During the company’s third quarter earnings call, he said the strong global revenue per available room recovery momentum in...
hotelnewsresource.com

Hyatt Completes Acquisition of Apple Leisure Group

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced that Hyatt has completed the previously announced acquisition of Apple Leisure Group (ALG), a leading luxury resort-management services, travel and hospitality group, from affiliates of each of KKR and KSL Capital Partners, LLC. Hyatt is doubling its global resorts footprint through the addition...
hotelnewsresource.com

STR Reports Profitability in Asia Pacific Hotel Markets Well Below Pre-pandemic Levels

The hotel industries in seven key Asia Pacific markets reported profitability levels well below pre-pandemic levels, with only Beijing above 40% of the 2019 comparable, according to STR‘s September 2021 monthly P&L data release. Beijing’s gross operating profit per available room (GOPPAR) of US$29.91 was 70% of September 2019 levels....
hotelnewsresource.com

Boykin Management Chooses Maestro PMS to Power Its Coastal Condo Resort Hotels

Hoteliers are facing mounting pressure to consistently deliver high levels of service, but labor challenges and the rising cost of doing business are limiting their options. This environment pushed Boykin Management, a Cornelius, N.C.-based independent hotel management company, to seek out and adopt the Maestro Cloud property-management system at two resorts in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. With technology expertise in managing multi-property mixed-use operations comprised of front desk, condo owner management, work order management, and contactless mobile tools, Maestro is enabling these coastal hotels to create a seamless working environment across all departments, making it fluid to onboard new employees and maintain a close relationship with existing workers to improve retention in the long term.
hotelnewsresource.com

Hotels in Major US Markets Unlikely To Get Convention Boost in Late 2021 - CoStar

Travel Restrictions, Vaccine Mandates Continue to Curb Events. Hoteliers with properties in major U.S. convention markets are not experiencing the usual fall-season pickup in demand from attendees, and are unlikely to match pre-pandemic performance amid continued travel restrictions and vaccine mandates. Hotel markets in cities such as San Francisco, New...
hotelnewsresource.com

The Future of Hotel Data Analytics - By Sharad Kapur

Data is the architect of astute business decisions and the key to unfurling market strategies. High-quality data provides insights into the new reality faced by many businesses, such as understanding emerging trends, and quickly understanding changes in consumer behaviour. Some hotels have questioned the use of data in this current...
hotelnewsresource.com

200 Room Hilton Nagasaki Hotel Opens in Japan

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the opening of Hilton Nagasaki, which marks Hilton’s first hotel in Nagasaki and second property in the Kyushu region. The hotel is directly connected to the new Dejima Messe Nagasaki convention center. Located to the west of the Nagasaki Station, Hilton Nagasaki’s central location offers...
hotelnewsresource.com

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) yesterday announced results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net Loss was $12.4 million compared to a Net Loss of $78.6 million in 2020. Adjusted Net Loss(1) was $13.7 million compared to an Adjusted Net Loss of...
hotelnewsresource.com

Torsten Van Dellemen Named General Manager of Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London and Area Vice President, Operations

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced the appointment of Torsten van Dullemen as General Manager of Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London and Area Vice President, Operations overseeing the Group’s hotels in Munich and Prague as well as forthcoming projects in Mayfair, London and Luzern. Mr Van Dullemen was previously General...
hotelnewsresource.com

Hotel Tech Executives on the Importance of Moving to the Cloud - CoStar

Choice Claims Bottom-Line Benefits From Cloud Migration. Brian Kirkland, chief information office for Choice Hotels International, said his company's migration of tech systems to the cloud is one of the most important changes made in recent years, both saving money and allowing a seamless transition of the work environment at the onset of the pandemic.
hotelnewsresource.com

The BIG Hotel Short - A Cautionary Tale of What is to Come - By Jim Rozell

As you’re reading, I’d like you to remember a number - 11.3%. You might get something free in return. I’ve attended four different in person or virtual seminars where panel members or experts have talked about the future of the hotel industry for 2022 and beyond. Words like “incredible rate growth” and acknowledgments about hoteliers “finally figuring out that rate reduction doesn’t stimulate demand” warmed my heart. People all looked so excited. As my forte is Pricing and Revenue Management, I was excited to see my comrades feel proud about their work. I honestly looked around several times and saw some boastful smiles. It was magical.
hotelnewsresource.com

HVS Market Report - Indian Hotel Sector - Nine-month Performance Review - By Mandeep S Lamba and Dipti Mohan

The first nine months of 2021 have been a mixed bag for the Indian hotel sector, which is currently on the path to recovery thanks to the growing domestic leisure travel. During the nine-month period ending September 2021 (9M2021), the sector witnessed a 3-5% increase in RevPAR across India compared to the same period in 2020. In 9M2021, nationwide occupancy was in the region of 41-44%, an increase of more than 9 percentage points over the previous year. While occupancy is rising because of the pent-up demand in the market, average rates are struggling as hotels try to shore up occupancy. Average rates declined by more than 19% in 9M2021 compared to the same period in the previous year. Growing demand for domestic leisure travel amidst international travel restrictions helped Goa record the highest RevPAR in the country during the period, while Chandigarh had the highest RevPAR growth.
hotelnewsresource.com

Canada's Hotel Construction Pipeline Continues to Show a Slight Decline in Q3 2021

Analysts at Lodging Econometrics (LE) report that, in the third quarter of 2021, Canada’s hotel construction pipeline stands at 257 projects/34,167 rooms. Pipeline projects declined slightly at the close of Q3’21, down 7% by projects and 5% by rooms, year-over-year (YOY). Projects under construction stand at 70 projects/9,039 rooms, down...
Design Week

Moves & changes – design industry news

Moves, changes and appointments happening across the design industry. The Glasgow School of Art has announced Professor Stephen Bottomley as the new head of its School of Design. Bottomley is currently head of the Birmingham Institute of Jewellery, Fashion and Textiles. He takes up his new position in January 2022.
hotelnewsresource.com

Chinese Golden Week Impact On Hotel Performance - STR

Did the Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day stimulate more recovery for Mainland China’s hotel market? Or did sporadic local cases of COVID- 19 affect the overall performance of hotels? Are there evident performance differences among hotels from different class segments across the country?. Notable Northwest Market. From a regional...
hotelnewsresource.com

Topic - Marriott Results

Third quarter 2021 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 118.4 percent worldwide, 134.7 percent in the U.S. & Canada, and 76.3 percent in international markets, compared to the 2020 third quarter. November, 3 2021. Group, Corporate Demand Recovery Accelerates. November, 6 2018. Third quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $1.38, a...
