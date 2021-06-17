Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Innovative mouse model pumps new blood into study of pediatric heart disease

Science Daily
 9 days ago

Severe childhood restrictive cardiomyopathy is a condition that causes the muscles in the walls of the heart to become stiff, so that the heart is unable to fill properly with blood. A mutation in a protein called BAG3 is known to result in restrictive cardiomyopathy, muscle weakness, difficulty taking in enough oxygen, and damage to multiple peripheral nerves, often shortening the patient's lifespan significantly. Until now there has been no successful model for the disease, making it extremely difficult to study.

www.sciencedaily.com
