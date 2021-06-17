Cancel
The Week in Review: Civilian Oversight of CPD Stalls

WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
Cover picture for the articleMayor Lightfoot pushes for changes to the elected school board bill that already passed. City violence spikes again. Aldermen battle the mayor over liquor sales. And renaming Lake Shore Drive.

WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

Great Neck, NYtheislandnow.com

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE: Board of Trustees Village of Thomaston

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held as to the following matters:. Time: 7:30 pm Place: Virtual meeting, access for which may be obtained from the Village website at † †www.villageofthomaston.org_meeting_schedule (or Village Hall, 100 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY 11021)†Subject: †Bill T2021C.1. †A local law to amend the Code of the Village of Thomaston to provide incentive zoning for property located in certain adjoining zoning districts.†At said time and place, all interested persons may be heard with respect to the foregoing matters. ††The Board of Trustees, as lead agency, has determined pursuant to the State Environmental Quality Review Act that the proposed action is an Unlisted Action which has no significant adverse impact (negative declaration).†Any person having a disability which would inhibit attendance at or participation in the hearing should notify the Village Administrator at least three business days prior to the hearing, so that reasonable efforts may be made to facilitate such attendance and participation. ††All relevant documents may be inspected on the Village website atwww.villageofthomaston.org_meeting_schedule. The location of the public hearing may be obtained from the Village website, by calling 516-482-3110 or emailing clerk@villageofthomaston.org. †Dated: †June 21, 2021†BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES†Denise M. KnowlandVillage Administrator††
Marin County, CAPoint Reyes Light

Forum a first step toward civilian oversight of sheriff

Marin supervisors and residents expressed support last week for oversight of the sheriff’s office under a new bill that lets counties establish a civilian committee to hear complaints, issue subpoenas, investigate the sheriff and publish findings. At a forum hosted by the county’s Human Rights Commission, every speaker except for...
Public Healthblogforarizona.net

Amendments to the State Budget Center on Vaccine Denialism, Voter Suppression, Police Control of Civilian Review Boards, and Political Payback

Amendments to the State Budget Center on Vaccine Denialism, Voter Suppression, Police Control of Civilian Review Boards, and Political Payback. In their zeal to get a Republican-only budget through the state legislature (did any of these members of the former Party of Lincoln reach out to any Democrat on the budget,) Governor, Doug Ducey and Arizona Republican state legislative leaders have made several Faustian bargains with their members in order to secure their votes for one of the most fringe budgets in Grand Canyon state history.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Aldermen Immediately Reject Another Bid to Build 297 Apartments Near O’Hare

The third time did not prove to be the charm for a proposal to build 297 apartments near O’Hare Airport. The City Council’s Zoning Committee voted 11-2 Tuesday to table the proposal from Glenstar for seven months until February 2022, declining to follow the city’s normal rules and send the proposal for vacant land near Higgins Road and Cumberland Avenue to the Chicago Plan Commission for consideration at the request of Ald. Anthony Napolitano (41st Ward).
Benton County, WAbenton.wa.us

Weekly Review: Board of Commissioners

Information related to agenda changes, Consent Agenda, and Public Comment are on the County website. Benton County Shoreline Master Program Update – Greg Wendt, Director of Community Development. The Shoreline Management Act (SMA), RCW 90.58, requires mandatory "periodic updates" to local shoreline master programs every eight (8) years. Every Washington...
Paterson, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Paterson police need an independent civilian review board | Opinion

In 2016, Black Lives Matter Paterson called on then-Mayor Jose Torres to implement a Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB). Six years later, Paterson and its residents are still experiencing the financial and physical harm of not having one. Last week, Spencer Finch, a Paterson police officer, was arrested for aggravated...
Richardson, TXPosted by
Richardson, Texas

Week In Review, June 18, 2021

This is the latest edition of Week In Review - a series of weekly messages from the Mayor and City Council to help Richardson residents and businesses keep up to date on events at City Hall. If you would like to sign up to receive this in a weekly e-mail click here.
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Move to civilian oversight of Chicago police stalls, with competing proposals from Lightfoot and grassroots groups both pulled before a committee vote

Chicago’s slow walk toward civilian oversight of the Police Department stalled Friday in an extraordinary City Council committee meeting that saw Mayor Lori Lightfoot withdraw her plan while a competing proposal from grassroots groups was blocked by pro-police aldermen and mayoral allies. With neither proposed ordinance making it out of...
Marin County, CAMarin Independent Journal

Marin supervisors Connolly, Arnold voice support for civilian oversight of sheriff

Several Marin County supervisors expressed support this week for using new state legislation to bolster civilian oversight of the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. Assembly Bill 1185, which was signed by the governor in September, allows counties to establish an oversight board or appoint an inspector general to assist county supervisors in their supervision of local sheriffs. The legislation also authorizes such oversight boards and inspector generals to issue subpoenas for investigative purposes.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Eleventh-hour compromise reached on civilian police review over Lightfoot’s objections, but mayoral ally refused to consider it

Mayor Lori Lightfoot was spared a bitter political defeat Friday on the pivotal issue of civilian police oversight by the narrowest of margins. By a 10-9 vote, the Committee on Public Safety refused to consider an eleventh-hour compromise hammered out without the mayor’s input that would give a civilian oversight panel the final say on police policy disputes.