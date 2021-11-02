Silver Alert issued for missing Wichita woman

Law enforcement is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman. The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Wichita woman who was last believed to be near Kinkaid, Kansas.

70-year-old Patricia Knafla was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31. She is described as 5' 6" tall, 150 lbs., with gray hair, and green eyes. She wears glasses. Additionally, Patricia was scheduled to work on Monday but never arrived, and may be having a mental health crisis and in the need of assistance.

Police say Patricia is traveling in a gold 2000 Ford Taurus with Kansas tag 418 CDM. Investigators learned she was in the area of Kinkaid, Kansas at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.