Click here to read the full article. David Simon might have gotten a taste for retail — but by no means has the chairman, chief executive officer and president of mall giant Simon Property Group left the life of a landlord behind him. Now, he has a holiday to prove it — National Outlet Shopping Day, a two-day event this weekend. More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards It’s not so much a return to Simon’s roots in real estate, but a reminder that he never left...

RETAIL ・ 27 MINUTES AGO