China

CPC has global vision and strong sense of responsibility: President of the Communist Party of Peru (Red Fatherland)

 2021-06-17

China advocates peace, development, and cooperation, actively supports multilateralism, proposes building a mutually beneficial future for all mankind, which demonstrates global vision and a strong sense of responsibility of the Communist Party of China (CPC), said Alberto Moreno, president of the Communist Party of Peru (Red Fatherland), in a recent interview...

