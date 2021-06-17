CPC has global vision and strong sense of responsibility: President of the Communist Party of Peru (Red Fatherland)

WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee are considering how to help farmers struggling with rising costs for fertilizer, fuel, seeds and chemicals — the unfortunate harvest of the war in Ukraine, strains on the global supply system, inflation and severe weather. A panel of the committee heard from agricultural economists Thursday, […] The post U.S. House Ag panel mulls safety net changes in farm bill amid soaring costs appeared first on Colorado Newsline.

AGRICULTURE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO