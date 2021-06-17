Cancel
Wildlife

A biological blueprint for tough color

Science Daily
 9 days ago

The unique mechanical and optical properties found in the exoskeleton of a humble Asian beetle has the potential to offer a fascinating new insight into how to develop new, effective bio-inspired technologies. Pioneering new research by a team of international scientists, including Professor Pete Vukusic from the University of Exeter,...

www.sciencedaily.com
WildlifePosted by
UPI News

Monkey study highlights brain biology behind 'doomscrolling'

June 11 (UPI) -- Why do some humans seek out potentially bad news, "doomscrolling" through horrifying headlines, while others shy away from negative information?. It turns out monkeys do the same thing. Though a recent study of monkey behavior was unable to provide a definitive answer to the question of...
Findlay, OHfindlay.edu

Biology, Psychology, and… Spiders?

This is part of a mini-series highlighting student research that was presented in the University of Findlay’s 2021 Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity (SSC). The concept of spatial recognition is something people put into practice every day, but did you know Phrynus marginemaculatus, a species of whip spider, also relies on cues from their environment to navigate? For the 2021 Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity, University of Findlay students Hannah Caram, Cecilia Robeson, and Sophia Beeler researched how these spiders use the space around them to orient themselves and if they can be directed using specified cues.
Women's HealthMedicalXpress

Blueprint for a reproductive hormone may aid infertility

Researchers at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine have developed a blueprint for a protein that plays an important role in the development and regulation of reproductive organs. The knowledge advances our understanding of the protein anti-Müllerian hormone (AMH), which helps form male reproductive organs and, in females, regulates...
Cancertheedadvocate.org

The Most Interesting Biology Research Careers

Biologists are likely to tell you that they love their field of study and find it extremely interesting. While everything can become fascinating when looked at under a microscope, certain subjects are much more interesting than others. If you are considering a career in biology research, you have come to...
Sciencearxiv.org

A Language for Modeling And Optimizing Experimental Biological Protocols

Automation is becoming ubiquitous in all laboratory activities, leading towards precisely defined and codified laboratory protocols. However, the integration between laboratory protocols and mathematical models is still lacking. Models describe physical processes, while protocols define the steps carried out during an experiment: neither cover the domain of the other, although they both attempt to characterize the same phenomena. We should ideally start from an integrated description of both the model and the steps carried out to test it, to concurrently analyze uncertainties in model parameters, equipment tolerances, and data collection. To this end, we present a language to model and optimize experimental biochemical protocols that facilitates such an integrated description, and that can be combined with experimental data. We provide a probabilistic semantics for our language based on a Bayesian interpretation that formally characterizes the uncertainties in both the data collection, the underlying model, and the protocol operations. On a set of case studies we illustrate how the resulting framework allows for automated analysis and optimization of experimental protocols, including Gibson assembly protocols.
AnimalsScience Daily

Venomous caterpillar has strange biology

The venom of a caterpillar, native to South East Queensland, shows promise for use in medicines and pest control, Institute for Molecular Bioscience researchers say. The Doratifera vulnerans is common to large parts of Queensland's south-east and is routinely found in Toohey Forest Park on Brisbane's southside. Dr Andrew Walker...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

How Quantum Mechanics Help Birds Detect Magnetic Fields

Quantum mechanics has been a conundrum for scientists for most of its part. Back in the 1920s, physicists such as Niels Bohr, Richard Feynman, and Paul Dirac had been desperately struggling to understand the atom. The tiny structure is far too stubborn to be explained by any comprehensive models – it can only be described through very abstract mathematics.
Medical & BiotechValueWalk

Coalescing Technology With Biology

With the evolution of science and the advancement of technology, the traditional thin line that exists between engineering and biology is slowly fading away. As the medical machines and instruments are shrinking and becoming faster than their previous versions, biotechnology‘s emerging field is easing doctors’ procedures. Its inventions and innovation have proven beneficial for the patients and affordable for the entire healthcare system.
SciencePhys.org

Shifting sands, creeping soils, and a new understanding of landscape evolution

A new study published in Nature Communications finds that piles of sand grains, even when undisturbed, are in constant motion. Using highly-sensitive optical interference data, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania and Vanderbilt University present results that challenge existing theories in both geology and physics about how soils and other types of disordered materials behave.
Sciencearxiv.org

Towards Biologically Plausible Convolutional Networks

Convolutional networks are ubiquitous in deep learning. They are particularly useful for images, as they reduce the number of parameters, reduce training time, and increase accuracy. However, as a model of the brain they are seriously problematic, since they require weight sharing - something real neurons simply cannot do. Consequently, while neurons in the brain can be locally connected (one of the features of convolutional networks), they cannot be convolutional. Locally connected but non-convolutional networks, however, significantly underperform convolutional ones. This is troublesome for studies that use convolutional networks to explain activity in the visual system. Here we study plausible alternatives to weight sharing that aim at the same regularization principle, which is to make each neuron within a pool react similarly to identical inputs. The most natural way to do that is by showing the network multiple translations of the same image, akin to saccades in animal vision. However, this approach requires many translations, and doesn't remove the performance gap. We propose instead to add lateral connectivity to a locally connected network, and allow learning via Hebbian plasticity. This requires the network to pause occasionally for a sleep-like phase of "weight sharing". This method enables locally connected networks to achieve nearly convolutional performance on ImageNet, thus supporting convolutional networks as a model of the visual stream.
WildlifePhys.org

Newly sequenced genome of extinct giant lemur sheds light on animal's biology

Using an unusually well-preserved subfossil jawbone, a team of researchers—led by Penn State and with a multi-national team of collaborators including scientists from the Université d'Antananarivo in Madagascar—has sequenced for the first time the nuclear genome of the koala lemur (Megaladapis edwardsi), one of the largest of the 17 or so giant lemur species that went extinct on the island of Madagascar between about 500 and 2,000 years ago.
ScienceScienceBlog.com

Biology is not physics

You’ve found the spark that makes the sun burn bright. and tracked the orbits of the distant stars. success convinces you you’ve got it right. take twists and turns that you cannot predict. Man’s thirst for knowledge never can be quenched. while minds refuse to grant the role of mind.
WildlifePosted by
Interesting Engineering

The Strange Biology of the Fish That Lives for a Century

It's common knowledge that most humans live longer than fish, and many believed one species of which, called the coelacanth, had a lifespan of roughly 20 years. But a new analysis revealed that the creature is really a centenarian of the seas, living up to 100 years, like deep-sea sharks, according to a recent study published in the journal Current Biology.
Sciencewustl.edu

Moon elected to engineering biology council

Tae Seok Moon, associate professor in the Department of Energy, Environmental & Chemical Engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering has been elected to the council of the Engineering Biology Research Consortium (EBRC). The consortium is a nonprofit public-private partnership dedicated to bringing together an inclusive community committed to advancing...
ScienceEurekAlert

Spreading of infections = need for collaboration between biology and physics

Researchers at the Niels Bohr Institute, University of Copenhagen, together with epidemiologist Lone Simonsen from Roskilde University form part of the panel advising the Danish government on how to tackle the different infection-spreading situations we have all seen unfold over the past year. Researchers have modelled the spread of infections under a variety of scenarios, and the Coronavirus has proven to not follow the older models of disease spreading. An increasingly varied picture of its behaviour and thus its impact on society has emerged. In several scientific articles, researchers have described the knowledge accrued to date, most recently around the concept of "superspreaders". It turns out that only approximately 10% of those infected account for roughly 80% of the spread of the infection. The results have been published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, PNAS.
WildlifePhys.org

Researchers use phylogenetics to untangle convergent adaptation in birds

Researchers from Skoltech and their colleagues have shown that adaptation to similar environments hardly involves similar genomic positions when species are distantly related. The team investigated recurrent adaptations of wildlife birds' mitochondria to high altitude, migration, diving, wintering, and flight. Repeatable substitutions are rather a coincidence than adaptation, which confirms the scientific opinion that distant species "choose" different ways of similar trait evolution. The paper was published in the journal Genome Biology and Evolution.
ScienceFuturity

Your brain biology may explain ‘doomscrolling’

The biology of our brains may play a role in “doomscrolling,” according to new research. The term “doomscrolling” describes the act of endlessly scrolling through bad news on social media and reading every worrisome tidbit that pops up, a habit that unfortunately seems to have become common during the COVID-19 pandemic.