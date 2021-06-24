Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Opinion | The Simple Remedy for Jan. 6 Trutherism

By Jack Shafer
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ihyg_0aZFIUa900
John Minchillo/AP Photo

Jack Shafer is Politico ’s senior media writer.

Just because Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar voted against establishing a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol doesn’t mean he’s not ready to use the power of his office to stage an inquiry into the topic by other means. This week, Gosar, a Donald Trump ally, all but donned a Sherlockian deerstalker hat and wrapped himself in a houndstooth cape in his pursuit of Jan. 6 truth as he cross-examined FBI Director Christopher Wray during a House Oversight Committee hearing.

Gosar claimed that protester Ashli Babbitt had been “executed” by a policeman who had been “lying in wait” for her and demanded to know why her killer had not been named. Did Wray know Babbitt was unarmed? Would Wray approve the release of all surveillance recordings from the Capitol? The release of all surveillance recordings of the suspected pipe bomber, not just clips? Wray backpedaled—the Babbitt killing wasn’t his case, nor did he control the Capitol tapes, and as for the pipe bomber, he offered that releasing only a clip was consistent with protecting the integrity of the investigation. But Gosar wasn’t really looking for answers as much as he was attempting to portray a governmental cover-up of Jan. 6.

Along with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Gosar is one of the leading proponents of a brand of Jan. 6 revisionism that seeks to unsettle the consensus view that frames the Capitol disturbances as a dangerous uprising. Some theorists of this ilk go so far as to insist the riot was as peaceful as a pasture of lambkins and that it was actually Antifa or “ fake Trump protesters ” that hammered and bear-sprayed the United States Capitol Police. Gosar says the riots were conducted by “ peaceful patriots “ and that “outright propaganda and lies” about the day have been deployed against “law-abiding U.S. citizens, especially Trump voters” to paint them as political criminals. Dancing a similar move, Johnson has advanced the theory that “agents provocateurs” were behind the violence. “Those are people that love this country,” Johnson said in March of the rioters, “that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law.” This week, Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson joined them in Jan. 6 trutherdom with a tangled commentary that proposed that the FBI itself helped perpetrate the riots.

Oh, gawd, you must be muttering to yourself. Not another baseless conspiracy to disarm! Didn’t we just spend seven months proving in the courts and the forums of public opinion that no meaningful amount of voter fraud took place in the presidential election? Now we’ve got to prove that Jan. 6 wasn’t a contemporary COINTELPRO operation or the product of deep anarchists? How long must we suffer?

The short answer is “forever.” The human appetite for alternative, and usually hare-brained, explanations for why events blossomed the way they did can never be sated. Oh, you can battle a poison fruitcake ideology like QAnon to the point that it can be contained in a 55-gallon drum and sealed. You can repel one nutter idea after another—Obama birtherism, Benghazi, Sandy Hook, the Katrina levee breach, Bush’s foreknowledge of 9/11—a new one will pop up to replace it like a target in an arcade. As long as anxieties about an uncertain future persist , people will devise irrational and inconsistent theories and share them. Some of these people will even be members of Congress. We’ll just have to deal with them.

So journalists like MSNBC’s Chris Hayes , The Washington Post ’s Aaron Blake , CNN’s Marshall Cohen , and HuffPost’s Christopher Mathias and Ryan J. Reilly , have done the right and necessary thing by providing a rapid-response this week to knock down Carlson’s FBI allegation that an “unindicted co-conspirator” described in Jan. 6 criminal charges was an FBI informant who helped plan the assault. It just ain’t so, Cohen wrote. The news article on which Carlson drew his conclusions was based on a flawed misunderstanding of how an unindicted co-conspirator is defined. “Federal agents acting within the scope of their duties are never considered unindicted co-conspirators because by definition they aren't conspiring with the alleged bad guys,” Tulane University law professor Ross Garber told him.

One unfortunate thing about these rebuttals is that they will “amplify,” as some of the lefty press critics might say, the original Carlson rubbish. But how catastrophic is that compared to letting the Carlson chicanery go uncontested?

If anything, we should be grateful that the Jan. 6 truthers commenced their theorizing as soon as they did before memories hazed and people began the inevitable process of forgetting exactly what happened. That the truthers are active now, while the Capitol still displays its scars, and we have ready access to the information needed to disprove their theories, gives us a winning chance to beat back Gosarian demagoguery and set the record straight. To cite a recent Thomas Frank column , there’s a liberal tendency to throw a temper tantrum every time unauthorized voices outside the consensus say things that can’t be suppressed by a moderator. Instead of smacking our heads on our desks helplessly, better that we seize the opportunity presented by Gosar and his like to shape a better, more accurate portrait of the events of Jan. 6.

Take Gosar’s protest that we don’t know the name of the policeman who shot Babbitt. Surely he knows that the U.S. Capitol Police work for Congress and that it’s in their power to change the rules that would release the name of Babbitt’s shooter. Rather than hector the FBI director about the shooter’s identity, he should persuade his colleagues to make the Capitol Police more transparent. Furthermore, if Team Gosar is really serious about wanting to know more about law enforcement’s Jan. 6 conduct, instead of asking questions to which he obviously knows the true answers, he should stump for a congressional investigative commission that would probe all the riot’s secrets, not just the ones that favor his interpretation.

As much as we might like to deny it, not every revisionist question is a misguided missile aimed at the sacred heart of truth. Even bad-faith actors can raise relevant questions. For instance, the first accounts of U.S. Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick’s cause of death—that he was killed following blunt force trauma—were doubted in many corners and his death was later attributed to natural causes by the D.C. medical examiner. If Democrats are serious about a congressional investigation of the riot, they must be prepared to follow where the evidence leads, even if it doesn’t flatter their present views. Why did authorities miss the warning signs of the violent attack? Why were forces not mobilized to beat back the attack? What role did Trump play in the passive response? Were the militias working together? Was there inside coordination? How can we prevent a similar riot in the future? And more . As Ryan Goodman and Andrew Weissmann write in The Washington Post , the FBI did know enough about the riot-in-the-making before the fact, but failed to take action. There are greater truths still to be discovered about Jan. 6, and we should take any opportunity we can to pursue them.

If Republicans are serious about their revisionism, these topics should rise to the top of their list of grievances, not vaporous fantasies about how the Jan. 6 riot was really a harmless joyride by winter tourists through the Capitol. Unless Republicans change their stripes—fat chance of that—we can never expect the current Congress to answer our questions definitively. That leaves it to the press to sort the Jan. 6 sense from the nonsense wherever and whenever it appears. It can be as grimy and odious as emptying a septic tank an ounce at a time, but this is the life we journalists have chosen. Ladies and gentlemen, deploy your teaspoons!

******

I had a neighbor who emptied his septic tank with a bucket into 55-gallon drums. He fell into one of the full drums while jumping up and down on the lid to seal it. Send septic notices to Shafer.Politico@gmail.com . My email alerts watched the Jan. 6 riot on TV. My Twitter feed avoided the day entirely. My RSS feed dares Congress to investigate it.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
6K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Louie Gohmert
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Andrew Weissmann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Ap#Republican#Capitol#Sherlockian#Fbi#House Oversight Committee#Fox News Channel#Cointelpro#Msnbc#The Washington Post#Cnn#Huffpost#Tulane University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

#ArrestTrumpNow Trending On Twitter – Is This Rhetoric Bad For Democracy?

The hashtag "#ArrestTrumpNow" was trending on Twitter, exceeding 200,000 tweets by Monday afternoon. It began late Sunday after the American political action committee MediasTouch (@MeidasTouch) released a video that sought to contradict a claim by former President Donald Trump that the January 6 assault on the Capitol Building included "peaceful people."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Trump Claims To Have New Information About Ashli Babbitt’s Death As He All But Confirms 2024 Presidential Run

As he gave his biggest indication yet of plans to run for office again in 2024, former President Donald Trump during a Sunday morning interview with Fox News claimed—without evidence—he has heard information that deceased Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by a member of the U.S. Capitol Police while storming Congress, was instead killed by the “head of security” for a top Democrat.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Nancy Pelosi Won't 'Wait Any Longer' for Senate to Create Jan. 6 Commission

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will not "wait any longer" for the Senate to create an independent commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol Riot. Pelosi promised the House will "proceed" with an investigation into January 6, when hundreds of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, as legislation in the Senate to create a commission was delayed. After a House hearing finishes Tuesday on what failed during the day of the attacks, Pelosi said that the scope of the investigations is "to be determined."
POTUSMSNBC

Trump says after his second impeachment, 'I became worse'

Early last year, on the heels of Donald Trump's first impeachment, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said the ordeal would have a lasting effect on him. "I believe that the president has learned from this case," Collins said in February 2020. "The president has been impeached. That's a pretty big lesson."
POTUSNewsweek

Trump Lawsuit Claims Michelle Obama, Democrats Coerced Facebook to Ban Him

Former President Donald Trump is blaming Democrats, including former first lady Michelle Obama, for pressuring Facebook to ban him from the platform, thereby making it harder for him to run for president in 2024. Trump filed a class-action lawsuit against Facebook on Wednesday, alleging that the platform violated his and...
Florida StatePOLITICO

Cuba protests may pose big test for Biden, Florida Democrats

Hello and welcome to Monday. Thanks to Matt Dixon for taking the helm of Florida Playbook while I was spending part of July on the other side of the country. What’s going on? — Let’s turn our attention to the situation unfolding just a few miles south of Florida. As Sen. Marco Rubio put it on Sunday night: “We have NEVER seen a day like today in #Cuba. 62 years of misery, repression & lies boiling over into organic, grassroots protests in over 32 cities.”
POTUSPOLITICO

House moves labor spending bill

Editor’s Note: Weekly Shift is a weekly version of POLITICO Pro’s daily Employment & Immigration policy newsletter, Morning Shift. POLITICO Pro is a policy intelligence platform that combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.

Comments / 46

Community Policy