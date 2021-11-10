CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Traveling to Disney Parks during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're planning a trip to one of the Disney Parks & Resorts, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 4

Related
CNN

Here's why groceries keep getting more expensive

New York (CNN Business) — You've probably realized that shopping for food and household basics is more expensive these days. Expect to keep paying more for groceries in 2022. Prices shoppers paid for groceries climbed 1% in October from September and were 5.4% higher than at the same time last...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
allears.net

Disney World Closures That Broke Our Hearts

If there’s one thing Disney World is good at, it’s making our dreams come true and pure magic, innovation, and imagination. If there’s another thing Disney World is good at, it’s breaking our hearts. In Disney’s constant state of evolution and creativity, that sadly means that some beloved attractions inevitably...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Makes Major Change to Its Face Mask Policy

We have already seen select Disney Parks around the world modify its safety and health protocols, including at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Now, another Disney Park — Disneyland Paris — is modifying its face mask rules as they continue to stay in line with government recommendations. Previously, face masks...
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Demolished Disney Attraction Finally Removed From Park

If you have been to Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World over the past few months, you have likely noticed a few changes!. With the 50th anniversary in tow, the Tree of Life is now illuminated at night with its Beacon of Magic. On top of that, a new daytime show, Disney KiteTails, has also debuted! Although there is a lot of new and unique aspects to the Park, there are also some offerings, or in this case, an attraction that is being taken away.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

New Restriction In Place For Short Disney World Vacations

If you are looking to book a short vacation to Walt Disney World this year, you now have to stay at least two nights at a Disney Resort hotel, despite the “length of stay requirements” stating the minimum stay is one night. When looking at the Walt Disney World website,...
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

6 Attractions That’ll Be CLOSED In Disney World This November

You’ll want to make sure you’re prepared for any of the closures that are happening inside the parks or resorts. Whether for construction, updates, or other changes, Disney World will occasionally close different attractions and other things around the parks. We’re looking around at all the refurbishments going on to see what rides and hotels will NOT be available in November.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Inside the Magic

Disney Changes Disability Services, Leaves Guests Frustrated

Disney’s Disability Access Service (DAS) is a program that assists those who have physical or mental disabilities, allowing them to experience all that Disney Parks have to offer without struggling through some of the hallmarks of a typical theme park day, including waiting in long lines and facing overstimulation. One...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney Guest Figures Out Lightning Lane “Hack” to Avoid Paying Attraction Costs

With Disney World implementing their new Lightning Lane system with Disney Genie+, many Guests are spending more than they are used to skip the line. In case you did not know, Disney recently rolled out their new Disney Genie program on the My Disney Experience app. With this came the removal of FastPass+, a previously free offering for Guests that allowed them to pick a return time for an attraction and then skip the standby line. Now, with Disney Genie+, Lightning Lane is in use. This will cost Guests $15.00 per person per day to use, but two attractions per Park have their own, separate cost, which is not included in the overall $15.00.
TRAVEL
allears.net

How Disney World Has Become Unrecognizable in the Past Two Years

Disney World has seen an inordinate amount of change in the last two years!. The pandemic shut down the parks and when things reopened, they were very different than what we’d seen before. We’ve seen health and safety measures, operational changes, and old features and offerings disappear in the past several months — so much so that Disney World is almost unrecognizable!
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walt Disney World#California Disney#Disney World#All Star Sports Resort#Shanghai Disneyland#The Toy Story Hotel#Hotel New York#The Disneyland Hotel#Newport Bay Club
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Park Hours Released Through Early January

If you’re heading to Disney World during the first few weeks of 2022, we’ve got some news for you!. Disney World had previously released park hours through January 1st, 2022. If you’re planning to head out to the parks in early January and you’ve been itching to get an eye on the operating hours you can expect, we’ve got some good news — Disney World park hours are now available through January 10th, 2022!
TRAVEL
allears.net

11 Disney World Restaurants Where It Matters Where You Sit

Not all restaurants are created equal at Walt Disney World, and it turns out that even inside the most beloved restaurants, there are better and worse places to sit. Some Disney World restaurants have great views, different dining rooms, or other features that make particular seats more interesting or fun.
RESTAURANTS
Cinema Blend

Disneyland Resort Is Becoming More Like Disney World In Some Key Ways, And That's Bad News For Some Guests

Disneyland Resort is a place built on nostalgia. Even in the mid 1950s when Disneyland opened, everything from Main Street U.S.A. to Frontierland was a look back at an earlier time. Even Tomorowland now is about looking back at an earlier time’s view of the future. For many now, Disneyland itself is nostalgia; you back as an adult and remember what it was like to be a kid. But it feels like Disneyland is working toward a significant change that may, over the next few years, make it a very different place that nobody remembers.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
Country
France
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
allears.net

Don’t Skip This Disney World Hotel When You Visit For the 50th Anniversary

Disney’s Contemporary Resort is a popular place to stay at Walt Disney World, with its ideal location, restaurant offerings, and convenient access to the Monorail. Although the Contemporary has been under a LOT of construction lately while Disney refurbishes several areas and re-themes rooms to Disney and Pixar’s The Incredibles, there are several reasons why you might want to consider a stay there if you’re planning to visit Disney World for the 50th anniversary. Let’s get into it!
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Show Buildings Still Exist For EPCOT Rides That Were Never Built

EPCOT is home to several attractions, but did you know that Disney had originally planned for two other attractions to be located inside World Showcase. In fact, the show buildings for the rides were built and can still be seen today!. Let’s dive deeper into what “could have been” at...
LIFESTYLE
CNN

CNN

724K+
Followers
112K+
Post
583M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy