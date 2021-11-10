Traveling to Disney Parks during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

With Disney World implementing their new Lightning Lane system with Disney Genie+, many Guests are spending more than they are used to skip the line. In case you did not know, Disney recently rolled out their new Disney Genie program on the My Disney Experience app. With this came the removal of FastPass+, a previously free offering for Guests that allowed them to pick a return time for an attraction and then skip the standby line. Now, with Disney Genie+, Lightning Lane is in use. This will cost Guests $15.00 per person per day to use, but two attractions per Park have their own, separate cost, which is not included in the overall $15.00.

