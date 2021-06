To close out this year’s Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami, El Salvador’s President, Nayib Bukele, announced that his country will adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. On Wednesday, the Salvadoran Congress approved his bill to label Bitcoin legal tender. The new law says it is the State’s obligation to facilitate the financial inclusion of its citizens, and that in order to promote the economic growth of the nation, it is “necessary to authorize the circulation of a digital currency whose value answers exclusively to free market criteria.”