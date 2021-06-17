Top Price “Vom anderen Stern“ – Online foal auction on June 17

Possibly one of America’s most instantly recognizable luxury vehicles is the Lincoln Continental. This absolute land yacht of a car was originally designed to give the highest level of comfort to both the driver and its passengers while looking good doing. By 1971, Lincoln had honed in the design of the Continental to legendary proportions. This focus on style and luxury comes first from the exterior which takes up a substantial amount of surface area and continues into the tastefully crafted leather interior. As big as it is, the car makes use of all of its space. Despite, and even possibly in spite of, the fact that there are only two doors there is plenty of room as well in the back. This was, and still is, an extremely desirable feature of the Continental, as back-passenger legroom is usually not a trait associated with coupe cars.