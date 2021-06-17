Cancel
Top Price “Vom anderen Stern“ – Online foal auction on June 17

Cover picture for the article(Verden Press Release) On the evening of June 17, 30 auction foals changed owners for an average price of 8,125 Euros. The top price was the Viva Gold son Vom anderen Stern with a knock down price of 20,500 Euros. The best paid foal was Vom andere Stern by Viva...

Animalseurodressage.com

Brandtbjergs Fiji Sold for 79,500€ in 2021 Schockemöhle/Helgstrand Foal Auction

The Danish bred Brandtbjergs Fiji became the best selling foal in the 2021 Schockemöhle/Helgstrand online foal auction which closes on 22 June 2021. A German buyer paid 79,500 euro for colt Brandtbjergs Fiji (by Fynch Hatton x Farrell x Zack) after a long bidding duel with a Danish buyer. The "German" buyer turned out to be Austrian Sissy Max-Theurer, according to Ridehesten.
Animalsworldofshowjumping.com

SWB Online Showjumping Foal Auction 2022 Summer Edition

The Swedish Warmblood Association is riding high on last year’s success with the first ever global online auction of elite foals. The current pandemic had everyone looking for alternative ways to market their foals, the collaboration with Horse24 proved to be a fruitful one. So this year SWB is in the starting gate early, CEO Helén Uddefors says: “We were so excited to see the fantastic interest for our foals in the online auction last fall. The demand is still high so we thought why not, let’s create yet another opportunity to acquire a high quality foal bred with the best intentions of performance, mind, movement and jumping ability”.
Animalsworldofshowjumping.com

Zangersheide.Auction is back with the first Foal Auction of the season!

Once again Zangersheide.Auction presents an outstanding collection with high quality foals sired by world leading top progenitors like Comme Il Faut, Cornet Obolensky, Eldorado van de Zeshoek and Aganix Du Seigneur combined with proven and highly sought-after international damlines, interesting for breeders, stallion owners and top sport enthusiasts worldwide!. All...
Animalsworldofshowjumping.com

Foal auction closes tonight at Paardenveilingonline.com - Don’t miss this!

Last Wednesday the fourth auction of Paardenveilingonline went online. The first foal auction of this year. Niels Mulder and Alwin Scholten have selected a top collection of jumping foals and embryos. In the collection we have foals with Kassander van 't Roosakker, Cohinoor VDL, Canturo, Verdi TN, Inaico VDL and Quel Homme de Hus in their pedigrees. With the embryos you can choose from a number of combinations with the number 1 Chacco Blue, as well as the Olympic Baloubet de Rouet and Cornet Obolensky.
