Multiple Archimedes Screw Pump Contracts Won By ECS

wateronline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFurther enhancing its reputation in the field, ECS Engineering Services has been awarded multiple contracts for the replacement and maintenance of Archimedes screw pumps in the UK. The new contracts include projects in England, Scotland and Wales. ECS works in close partnership with Landustrie, which offers over a century of experience in screw pump manufacturing.

www.wateronline.com
