Multiple Archimedes Screw Pump Contracts Won By ECS

We renovated a flat with flat plate and I would choose the slightly raised sockets with bevelled edges another time. You need the box in the wall to be perfectly flush to get the flat plates to look nice, the raised sockets are a bit more forgiving. Also, as they don't have an edge for stability they are easily bent. If you screw them in a bit too tightly (my husband thinks the world will come undone if you don't do everything up as tightly as possible!) then you end up bending the plate and you can see this from across the room. Raised plates don't do this.