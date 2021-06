At his first news conference since his election as Iran’s president, Ebrahim Raisi, its outgoing chief justice, made it clear that under no circumstances would he agree to any arrangement that might curtail either Iran’s ballistic missile program or its international activities. That means that whatever the outcome of current indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran for a renewed, or slightly modified, version of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, it in no way can affect Iranian support for rogue regimes such as Syria and Venezuela, or terrorist groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.