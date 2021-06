Polanco will sit against lefty Jon Lester and the Nationals on Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Polanco had started against five of the six lefties the Pirates faced from May 20 through June 5, but it looks as though he might be slipping into a platoon role. He's now been on the bench against the last two southpaws to pitch against the Pirates, with Phillip Evans serving as the right fielder on both occasions.