HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Did someone say refreshing? Because that is what the next few days will be. I’ve been looking forward to this forecast since it started showing up on the models last week. We’re in the last days of spring. It needs to feel like it! You couldn’t ask for a more perfect forecast than today. After some patchy morning fog, look for mostly sunny skies, dewpoints in the 50s and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for daytime highs.