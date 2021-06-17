Forest on a Sunny summer day.

Expect another hot and sunny day today. After a quick burst of rainfall around 3:30am on the western edge of town, our temperatures will start out in the 70s, quickly warming into the 80s by mid-morning and then to our afternoon high, near 94° by 3 or 5 this afternoon. The real heat arrives tomorrow as temperatures jump into the upper 90s and we'll add humidity back to the equation, which will make the heat index climb north of 100 degrees. It will be miserable outside tomorrow so make sure you drink plenty of water and limit time outdoors. Check on friends and family and make sure your pets are taken care of, with plenty of access to shade and plenty of water.