PITTSBURGH — The Pirates’ 11-10 win on Friday was nearly right out of the most pessimistic Pirates fans’ playbook. The Pirates used a different pregame routine to change their mojo on Friday, and it seemed to work. Behind an offensive flurry, they jumped out to a five-run lead in the first inning and a 10-run lead in the sixth over Cleveland. Right-hander Chad Kuhl pitched six innings, allowing one run and looking as good as he’s looked all season. Compared to the 10-game losing streak the Pirates had endured prior to Friday, this was the gravy train.