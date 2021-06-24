San Diego Padres | Reds vs. Padres Highlights - Myers' two solo homers help lead Padres to 8-2 win

The Cincinnati Reds (35-31) will battle the San Diego Padres (38-32) in a four-game competition at Petco Park in San Diego on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 8:40 PM ET. Cincinnati will try to continue their winning streak after winning six games in a row including the series against the Milwaukee Brewers this week. The Reds defeated the Brewers in a three-game showdown by a sweep at 10-2 on Monday, 2-1 on Tuesday, and 2-1 in the finale on Wednesday. Last time out, Pitcher Tyler Mahle made 6.0 innings with one earned run on three hits allowed and two walks granted but struck out 12 Milwaukee batters in the win. Right Fielder Nicholas Castellanos and 1st Baseman Joey Votto earned a one-run score on one hit each for Cincinnati. Center Fielder Tyler Naquin and Catcher Tucker Barnhart had a base hit and an RBI apiece while Left Fielder Jesse Winker and 3rd Baseman Mike Freeman added one base hit each for the Reds.