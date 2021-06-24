Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Atlanta Braves | Mike Shildt on loss vs. Braves

Cardinals' manager Mike Shildt discusses Carlos Martínez's tough outing in 9-1 loss vs. Atlanta and the team needing to be more consistent

Person
Mike Shildt
#Cardinals
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
Baseball
Sports
