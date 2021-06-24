Atlanta Braves | Mike Shildt on loss vs. Braves

Muller (0-1) took the loss in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Mets, allowing one run on one hit and two walks across four innings. He struck out three. Muller made his first major-league appearance in relief June 16, allowing two runs on four hits in one inning against the Red Sox. He was sent back to Triple-A shortly after the rough first appearance but still got the call to start the first half of Monday's twin bill. He fared much better in his first big-league start, as the lone run charged to him came on a walk, pair of productive outs and wild pitch in the first inning. The left-hander was called up as the 27th man for the doubleheader, so unless Atlanta makes another transaction, he'll likely be heading back to Triple-A Gwinnett following Game 2.